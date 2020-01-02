Utah GOP agrees to accommodate people with disabilities in an agreement

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The Republican Party of Utah agreed to make arrangements for people with disabilities at their meetings to resolve a federal lawsuit that two party members filed last year.

Aaron Heineman, who is deaf, and Eliza McIntosh Stauffer, who is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair, sued the Republican Party of the state and County of Utah, as well as Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In the agreement, the Republican Party of Utah and Cox, which oversees state elections, recognized that ADA applies to political parties and pledged to comply with the law at party meetings. The party will also include in its government documents that ADA compliance is mandatory.

Specifically, the Republican Party of Utah agreed that there will be no permanent votes without reasonable accommodation at meetings, assemblies and conventions of the State Central Committee. (The party receives some votes by asking participants to stand up.) It will also conduct an ADA training for the 2020 election cycle, according to the agreement presented Tuesday at the US District Court. UU.

In addition, the party agreed to pay Heineman and Stauffer attorneys $ 15,000.

A state Republican Party official had told Heineman that a sign language interpreter would be hired for a Utah county committee meeting in 2016, where he was running to be a delegate, according to the lawsuit.

He was later told that the county had arranged for someone to help him with "rudimentary" skills instead of being certified as an American sign language interpreter, according to the lawsuit.

Heineman, to whom the lawsuit indicates that he was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, lost his attempt to become a delegate and then ran as an independent US candidate for third place in the vacant Congressional District by former representative Jason Chaffetz.

In the case of Stauffer, the lawsuit states that the votes taken at the state convention of the 2016 Republican Party demanded that the delegates stand up to be counted, despite the objections of Stauffer and other delegates who were unable to do so.

She and others later held a protest at the party headquarters.