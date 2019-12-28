Utah football: Utes defense eager for redemption in Alamo Bowl

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – The Utah defense did not live up to its turnover in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Utes didn't fight much in a 37-15 loss to Oregon on December 6. The national leaders in the rush defense gave up 239 yards, the highest figure of the season, well above their average of 70.3 per game. They also surrendered 432 yards of total offense, the largest number of the year.

Now comes Texas at the Alamo Bowl. Can the Utah defense return to normal?

"The boys should be disciplined and just be excited, ready to hit." Bradlee Anae, Utah defensive end.

"I don't want to spend too much time in Oregon because Texas has our full attention. But, you know, the end result is sometimes in those situations that the boys try to do too much and we saw a little of that and saw a little of them making plays." said Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. "Then, sometimes, when you run zero pressures, the boys have to do tackles when they are there to do them. That's our job as coaches is to put them in the right situation, and unfortunately we didn't do our best training job. "

The Utes are determined to do things well. They enter the game in third place in the country in total defense (256.2 ypg).

“The numbers that Oregon had against us were not enough for us, for the entire defense. But we also take that as a learning experience to grow from that, ”said defensive tackle Leki Fotu. "We've had enough time to see the game and see what the problems were and solve it for the next game, for Texas. But I think if everyone does their job, that was the big problem in the Oregon game, a lot of people don't he does his job and only many lost tackles and everything. "

Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) and Utah Utes defensive tackle Leki Fotu (99) approach Oregon ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) during the Pac Championship game -12 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Friday. December 6, 2019.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Fotu added that since then the defense has united and regrouped.

"I hope that by entering this game we don't have that," he said.

Linebacker Francis Bernard is confident that things will be fixed. He has seen progress in practice and watching movies.

"I feel we are back in the rhythm of being the Utah defender that we have established all this season," he explained. "We will not be able to show that until Tuesday. But we are excited only for the work we have done so far and upon entering this game we know that we have a lot of momentum at this time. … I know that we return to the defense that we know we can be and we're excited to prove that one more time. "

Bernard acknowledged that the defense is marked. The Oregon game is not who they are, he said, and the opportunity to prove it against a quality opponent like Texas is motivating.

"Being able to have the last chance to show the country that we are the dominant defense that we have established throughout the season is exciting," Bernard said. "We just have to go out and do it."

Defensive end Bradlee Anae disagrees with any talk about the defeat of the Utes in the line of scrimmage against Oregon.

"We went to see the movie and they didn't push us out of the ball or whatever, like who I thought it was," Anae said. "The boys missed their assignment a bit and drilled, either a linebacker or a defensive lineman who leaned too far into another gap."

Little things like that made a difference, he said, adding that minor errors in the line of scrimmage can be especially expensive.

"You need to reproduce assignment sound, technically sound and, you know, be perfect," Anae said. "Because that little moment you are wrong is when they will be capitalized and I feel that this is how it happened. That is all we need to clean there to be the best allocation sound we can be."

Making stops was also a problem.

"We decided to have our worst game of tackles in the most important game of the season," said Anae, who explained that the Utes will be eager to do some tackles in the Alamo Bowl.

As for the deficiencies, he is sure that everything can be solved.

"The boys must be disciplined and simply be excited, ready to hit," Anae said.

2019 Alamo Bowl

No. 11 Utah (11-2) against Texas (7-5)

Alamodome, San Antonio

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700AM