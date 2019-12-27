Utah couple accused of physically abusing a baby

Loading...

COTTON HEIGHTS – Criminal charges were filed Friday against a Salt Lake County couple accused of abusing their baby.

Carter Michael Owens, 23, of Cottonwood Heights, and Marley Jordan Garcia-Earlewine, 22, of South Jordan, were charged in the 3rd District Court of Child Abuse, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began on September 9 when a "baby" child was transported to the Primary Children's Hospital with several injuries, according to the indictment documents. The charges do not provide the child's age.

The child had a "spiral fracture of the left femur, bruises in both ears, bruises in the right hand and a bite mark in the left arm," the charges said.

The boy's mother, Garcia-Earlewine, and her boyfriend, Owens, said the boy fell out of bed earlier in the day and then slipped and showered that night, according to the indictment documents.

However, a Primary Children & # 39; s Hospital doctor determined that the child's injuries "cannot be explained by the reported fall of the bed or a slip in the shower," the charges state. "The injuries should be considered consistent with the trauma inflicted, that is, the physical abuse of children."