Utah Basketball: Angry Ducks – Utes faces a tough test of the motivated Oregon No. 4 team

SALT LAKE CITY – It is possible that part of the brightness of Utah's Saturday afternoon game (3 p.m.) against No. 4 Oregon has been lost after Colorado defeated the Ducks on Thursday night in Boulder.

On the other hand, the loss may have caused the Ducks to get angry and more motivated upon entering the Huntsman Center, which is not good news for the Utes.

The Ducks have been the greatest enemy of the Utes since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Utah has only beaten Oregon twice in 17 games, with five of the losses at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, including the 66-54 from last year. defeat.

The Utes are coming off an impressive 81-69 victory over the state of Oregon in their first Pac-12 game and expect to be ready for the Ducks in a quick change for both teams.

"It will be important for us to recover, fortunately we don't have to get on a plane and deal with it," said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. "They have been a problem for us and we have to be marked and disciplined."

A year ago, in the only regular season meeting between the two teams, the Utes jumped to a 30-16 lead, only to be puzzled by the pressure of the Ducks when Oregon finished half in a 22-4 race on his way to a 78-72 victory.

"The first and most important thing is to take care of basketball," said Krystkowiak. "A year ago we were 15 years old and we couldn't deal with the pressure. They have a lot of athletes as they always have and they play very hard."

The Ducks are led by senior guard Payton Pritchard, who leads the team with 18.6 points per game, and Chris Duarte, who averages 12.1 ppg.

Against Colorado, the Ducks followed the full game, reaching three in the second half before falling by nine.

Oregon coach Dana Altman called him "just one of those nights" after his team sank only 3 of 18 3-point shots.

GAME NOTES: After Thursday's victory, the Utes rose to No. 50 in the NCAA NET ranking of No. 58, while Oregon fell from No. 15 to 20. … After Saturday's game, the Utes will have another long break between the games before playing in Colorado on Sunday, January 12 … Timmy allen, who led the Utes in scoring for the thirteenth time this season with 25 points, played 40 minutes for the second time this season and sank 13 of 15 free throws. … For the game, the Utes, who entered the game in second place in the free throw league, made 26 of 29. … Utah's last victory over Oregon in Salt Lake was in 2013, 72-62.