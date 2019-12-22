US sues to build Trump border wall in Texas

Loading...

A section of border fences is visible at the border of Arizona and Mexico. (Shutterstock)

By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) – Three years after Donald Trump's presidency, the U.S. government is stepping up its efforts to seize private land in Texas to build a border wall.

Trump's campaign promise to sign has always encountered political, legal and environmental hurdles in Texas, which has the largest section of the U.S.-Mexico border, most of them without fence. And much of the land along the Rio Grande, the river that forms the border to Texas, is private and sensitive to the environment.

So far, no land has been taken. But attorneys for the Department of Justice filed three lawsuits this month to obtain property from landowners. Lawyers decided on Tuesday to seize land in a case just before a hearing scheduled for February.

The agency says it is ready to file many other petitions to take private land in the coming weeks. Although progress has lagged, the process of taking land under a prominent domain weighs heavily in favor of the government.

The U.S. government has built about 90 miles (145 km) of walls since Trump took office, almost all of which replace old fences. Achieving Trump's often-declared goal of 500 miles (800 km) by the end of 2020 will almost certainly require accelerated progress in Texas.

Opponents have lobbied Congress to limit funding and prevent construction in areas like the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, an important sanctuary for several species of jaguars, birds, and other animals on the way disappearance, as well as the non-profit National Butterfly Center and a historic Catholic chapel. They also filed several lawsuits. A federal judge this month prevented the government from building with money redirected to the wall under Trump's declaration of a national emergency earlier this year. In addition, two judges recently ordered a private pro-Trump fundraising group to stop building their own wall near the Rio Grande.

Even on government-owned land, construction has been suspended. In another federal wildlife refuge, at a site known as La Parida Banco, work crews cleaned up brush this spring and the government announced in April that construction would start soon. Eight months later, the site remains empty.

According to an American official familiar with the project, the work teams discovered that the ground was too saturated. The intended metal bollards installed on concrete panels would have been unstable due to the water levels in the ground, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not was not allowed to share information publicly.

US Customs and Border Protection declined to comment on the issue of saturation at La Parida Banco, saying the construction was "currently in the design phase".

In a statement, CBP says it continues to need a border wall for "the enduring capacity it creates to prevent and / or deny entry attempts illegal while creating overtime to carry out law enforcement resolutions. " The agency says it plans by the end of 2020 to have 450 miles (724 kilometers) of walls built and another 59 miles (95 kilometers) under construction, "pending the availability of real estate."

The fifth amendment to the US Constitution requires the government to pay "fair compensation" to anyone whose land is taken for public use. But the government can deposit an amount it considers fair with the court, and then seek to take the land immediately on the grounds that a border wall is urgently needed. Even though border crossings fell from record levels for families earlier this year, Justice Department lawyers argue that the government must take the land as quickly as possible.

"Time is short," the lawyers wrote in Tuesday's motion.

In the case of the subject land on Tuesday, the government deposited $ 93,449 in court for 12.6 acres (5 hectares). US district judge Micaela Alvarez has yet to rule on the motion.

Roy Brandys, the landlord's lawyer, said the two sides were on the verge of settling down and allowing the government to take the land, potentially within a week.

"When landowners disagree with the government on the assessment, there is a transparent process, supervised by the court, to determine fair compensation," said Jeffrey Clark, deputy attorney general, in a press release.

Ricky Garza is a lawyer with the Texas Civil Rights Project, which represents six landowners at different stages of the eminent domain process.

Some landowners support a border wall and have agreed to work with the government. Others fear losing part of their property to a no man’s land between the wall or the river. Several have vowed to fight as long as they can.

Garza pointed out that the Rio Grande Valley is one of the poorest regions in the United States.

"This is a severe use of government power against people who have very little of it," said Garza. "Our leaders say there is only little money to spend. But then you see billions of dollars spent on something that almost no one in the community wants. "