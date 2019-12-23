US soldier is killed in Afghanistan

Loading...

A US service member was killed in combat in Afghanistan on Monday, the US military said, without providing further details, while the Taliban said they were behind a roadside bombing in the northern province of Kunduz that killed the US soldier. . deaths in Afghanistan this year to 20. There were also three deaths unrelated to combat in 2019. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the almost 18-year conflict. The Taliban now control or dominate almost half of Afghanistan, but almost daily attacks on Afghan and US forces, as well as government officials, continue on stage even while holding peace talks with a US envoy in charge of negotiating the end of what It has become the longest war in the United States. Dozens of Afghan civilians are also killed in crossfire or by bombs placed along the road by militants. Monday's military statement in the United States did not identify the US soldier or say where in Afghanistan the service member was killed. He said that, in accordance with the policy of the US Department of Defense. UU., The names of the service member killed in action are retained for 24 hours, until the family notification is completed. Last month, two members of the US service were killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The Taliban also claimed responsibility for that accident, saying they had shot down the helicopter, causing many deaths. The US military dismissed the Taliban claim as false. Shortly after the United States military statement on Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that the US soldier was killed in the Chardara district in northern Kunduz province, where US and Afghan forces were carrying out a joint raid . Mujahid said the insurgents had placed a roadside bomb that killed the service member. He even tweeted an alleged photo identification of the murdered American soldier, without saying how it was obtained. The United States Army did not immediately comment on the tweet or the Taliban claim. The Taliban have a strong presence in Kunduz province and have full control of several of the districts in the province. The provincial capital, the city of Kunduz, fell briefly to the Taliban in 2015, before the insurgents withdrew before an Afghan offensive backed by NATO. The city is a strategic crossroads with easy access to much of northern Afghanistan, as well as the country's capital, Kabul, about 200 miles away. The following year, 2016, the Taliban pushed into the city center, briefly raising their flag before gradually being expelled again. In August of this year they launched another attempt to invade the city, but were rejected. Washington's peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been trying to forge a peace agreement with the Taliban for more than a year. The United States wants the agreement to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as a base by any terrorist group. Earlier this month, Khalilzad met with Taliban representatives in Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office, while talks between the two sides resumed after a three-month detention of President Donald Trump after a particularly deadly wave. of Taliban attacks, including a suicide bomb attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier. The Qatar meeting focused on obtaining a Taliban promise to reduce violence, with a permanent cessation the ultimate goal is fire. Jalilzad is trying to lay the groundwork for negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the protracted conflict, but the Taliban refuse to speak directly with the Kabul government. Meanwhile, a bomb exploded Monday morning at the funeral of an elder from the village in eastern Laghman province, killing at least three civilians and injuring seven, according to Asadullah Dawlatzai, the spy of the provincial governor kesman He said that the explosion took place in the district of Dawlat Shah. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the spokesman blamed the Taliban.

