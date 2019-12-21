US Navy forbids TikTok from government-issued smartphones stating "cyber security threat"

Loading...

The TikTok app for virus sharing has grown enormously in popularity, but concerns about links with China continue to grow. Reuters reports that the US Navy can no longer install the TikTok app on government-issued smartphones.

According to a bulletin issued by the Navy, the short video application is considered a "cyber security threat." Users of government-issued smartphones that have already installed the app and do not uninstall it will not be able to access the Marine Marine Corps Intranet, the bulletin said.

The Navy would not describe in detail what dangers the app entails, but the Pentagon Lieutenant Colonel Uriah Orland spokesperson said in a statement that the order was part of an attempt to "address existing and emerging threats". The Orland of the Pentagon said the "Cyber ​​Awareness Message" sent on December 16 "identifies the potential risk associated with using the TikTok app and imposes the appropriate action for employees to protect their personal information."

Reuters explains that naval and navy personnel use government-issued smartphones, & # 39; popular commercial apps & # 39; may use, including apps for social media. However, in some cases, apps that can pose security risks are prohibited.

TikTok has been scrutinized because it is owned by China-based ByteDance. In some cases, legislators in China have even tapped TikTok and Apple when they question the role of great technology in China. In addition, a recent lawsuit also accused the app of violating child protection laws.

