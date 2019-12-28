US Navy Advertises "Serious Hardship" for Rescue of Iranian Seafarers

Loading...

While tensions between the United States and Iran remain high, recent rescue efforts in the Middle East are an example of good behavior on the high seas.

The US-flagged merchant ship Maersk Kinloss rescued three ailing Iranian seafarers on December 18. The ship owner and operator of the container ship, Maersk Lines, Limited, based in Virginia, informed the US Navy Central Command about the rescue of the men. According to a Navy press release, he was stranded at sea for weeks.

"The rescue," the statement said, "is an example of professional seafarers helping others in distress, a responsibility and mission that we share in the U.S. Navy and take very seriously."

The men were seen swimming in a large plastic water tank shortly before 6:30 p.m. Local time about 80 miles off the coast of Oman, said Christopher Murray, the ship's captain, in a statement to Military.com.

The men were in "dire need," said Ed Hanley, vice president of labor and shipping standards at Maersk Line, Limited.

The crew's only concern was to help them, he added.

"Providing help to save lives is not only international law and custom, but also the right thing," said Hanley. "Unfortunately, the Iranians said that over the course of the 19-day voyage, several other ships had stopped, provided them with food and water, but refused to take them on board. Whether this should avoid the cost of delayed rescue efforts or other reasons we can never know. "

The Maersk Kinloss carried out a Williamson rescue curve overboard to reach the men in the water tank, but exceeded the distance on the first pass because it was difficult to judge in the dark, Murray said.

The crew could hear the men screaming as they waved an Iranian flag and flashlight. Murray said her flashlight was essential to help the crew find the men.

The crew was able to be about three meters from the tank, and two of the men got out and onto the ship. The plastic tank capsized and the third man fell into the water. The crew were able to lower a ladder on top of him as he clung to a lifebuoy, Murray said.

Once on board, the men were taken to a room where they were given water, food, and clothing. Murray said the ship arrived in Salalah, Oman, within a few hours, where the Omani coast guard and royal police took over custody of the men.

Murray said the Maersk Kinloss had practiced the Williamson-Man Overboard Turn the day before as part of a monthly routine. For this reason, he said, the incident was "more of an ordinary incident".

The Maersk Kinloss is enrolled in the Maritime Security Program, Hanley said. The program consists of privately owned ships that are used in international trade and are also available to assist the military in wars or national emergencies.

The ship is occupied by American citizens. The Maersk Kinloss, built in 2008, can carry 85,000 tons and is powered by a 75,000 horsepower main engine that can reach 24 knots, Hanley said.

It was one of the largest ships in the US registry, he added.

