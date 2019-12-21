US lawmakers urged the resignation of "domestic terrorism" allegations – National

Loading...

Republican lawmaker Washington called on one of them to resign after a state report found that he was participating in "domestic terrorism" against the United States by participating in armed conflicts over the right-wing militia movement.

According to a report by the private Rampart Group commissioned by the Washington State House of Representatives and released on Thursday, MP Shea led the Patriot movement and campaigned against federal agencies in Nevada in 2014, 2015, and 2016, Idaho and Oregon through.

One of these actions involved a 41-day stalemate in an Oregon game reserve that resulted in a death, the report said.

"Representative Shea participated in an act of domestic terrorism against the United States through his actions before and during the armed takeover and storage at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge," the report said, using a US law definition.

The leadership of the Republican House immediately demanded Shea's resignation and suspended him from the party convention. The head of the House of Representatives referred the matter to the FBI and U.S. law firm J.T. Wilcox, the Republican leader in the house, said in a statement.

"He should resign," Wilcox said separately on Twitter.

Shea, who has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2009, promised to stay in his post and compared efforts to oust him to impeach President Donald Trump.

"I won't go back down, I won't give in, I won't resign," Shea said on Facebook. "Stand guy patriots."

The militia movement expresses deep distrust of the federal agency and disregards the regulation of firearms.

In 2014, Shea took part in an armed conflict in Nevada, led by rancher Cliven Bundy, who insisted on grazing cattle in federal states without paying fees, the report said.

In 2015, the report said Shea was involved in another conflict in Idaho to assist a military veteran who opposed a lawful order to surrender his weapons.

In 2016, Shea helped plan another uprising of Ammon Bundy, the son of Cliven Bundy, who took over a Oregon national wildlife sanctuary for 41 days and put a heavy strain on local communities.

"There are scars and wounds from the threats and intimidation so widespread at the time that they may never be healed," Craig LaFollette, former Mayor of Burns, Oregon, said in an email.

The report cited other cases where Shea tolerated violence, intimidated political opponents, and promoted militia training to confront law enforcement officers.

