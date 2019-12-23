US and South Korean special forces are practicing raiding enemy facilities as tensions increase with North Korea

Loading...

SEOUL (Reuters) – The South Korean and United States special forces recently conducted exercises that simulated the infiltration of an enemy facility. This is shown by U.S. military photos that Reuters saw on Monday as tensions with North Korea increased before the end of the year.

South Korean and U.S. commandos searched the facility and led a man with bound hands during the exercise, which was described as a hand-to-hand combat training last month at a U.S. military base in the southwest Korean city of Gunsan.

A South Korean official said the exercise was designed as hostage rescue training as part of a quarterly anti-terrorist exercise conducted by the Allies. The U.S. Armed Forces have not responded to a request for comment.

Special Operations Command Korea members conduct melee training with their Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command colleagues on November 11, 2019 at Kunsan Air Force Base, South Korea

(U.S. Air Force / Capt. David J. Murphy)

The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service publishes the photos infrequently before the end of the Pyongyang year-end deadline so Washington can weaken its stance during deadlocked talks.

The service is operated by a branch of the United States Department of Defense.

The South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo reported that the exercises should simulate a scenario to capture North Korean executives.

Screenshots of a video now deleted from the Pentagon showed that a man in military uniforms, similar to North Korea, collapsed when one of the commandos was shot, said Chosun Ilbo.

In the past, Pyongyang has accused the United States and South Korea of ​​attempting to overthrow their regime with "hostile politics" while criticizing their regular joint military exercises as plans to "behead" their leaders and repeat the war.

Under a previous government, South Korea had planned to set up a special unit in 2017 to "remove or paralyze" North Korea's top command in the event of a war.

Tensions have increased in recent weeks as North Korea conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war with President Donald Trump to underline the year-end deadline.

Earlier this month, Trump said, the United States had reserved the right to use military force against North Korea.

General Charles Brown, commander of the U.S. Air Force in the Pacific, said last week that the U.S. military could "dust off and make it operational pretty quickly" the options it developed during the tensions in 2017.

