Us Against Them: Trump Tries to Impeach His Followers – National

US President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign have started to see his impeachment not as a judgment on his behavior, but as a referendum on how Democrats see him and his followers.

Just a few days after the start of an election year, the White House and its allies are painting Trump's impeachment and congressional impeachment to reverse his 2016 victory and curtail the will of the people.

There was nothing fancy about Trump's pinned tweet shortly after he was impeached: "In reality, they're not after me. They're after you," was attached above a Trump photo that pointed to the reader. "I'm just in the way . "

Donald Trump has been charged – what's next?



Trump, to be acquitted by the Republican Senate next year, has been considering a barnstorming tour after the end of the process to be planned, hoping to push him forward in 2020 with a backward-looking message. His campaign believes that impeachment anger could be the motivation to produce voters who stayed at home in the 2016 elections but agreed with the president and fed up with the Washington establishment.

"After three years of scary witch hunts, jokes, and scams," Trump shouted during a Michigan impeachment rally, "House Democrats are trying to void tens of millions of patriotic Americans' ballots."

Trump attacks the Christian publication after requesting impeachment

The President's words awakened the final message of his 2016 campaign that his democratic rival Hillary Clinton had mocked the "deplorable" ones who supported him. In 2020, he is ready to rely again on the cultural war departments to portray his campaign as a movement that is being attacked by the Washington status quo.

Trump's allies in the House of Representatives suffered a similar blow during the impeachment debate when several Republican lawmakers pounded the word "hate" and said Democrats despised the president and his base. House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Had spent days trying to say that she didn't "hate" Trump.

"We are terrified of this map," said Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., In front of a poster of red and blue states. "They call this republican map overflight country, they call us deplorable things, they fear our faith, they fear our strength, they fear our unity, they fear our voice, and they fear our president."

Donald Trump indicted by U.S. House



When lawmakers and Trump fled Washington on vacation, the timing and details of the Senate process remained in doubt. Pelosi said she was delaying submitting the two impeachments to the Senate until she had more information about the lawsuits. Despite the expected acquittal of the Senate, Trump would be the first president to run for re-election after his impeachment.

White House officials believe that a prolonged delay in the process will confirm the way Pelosi manipulated the process to deny Trump the ability to defend himself and clear his name. The hope is that his supporters' outrage will persist beyond a vote in the Senate.

Campaign officials say there have been leaps in fundraisers, volunteers and participation in the rally since the impeachment investigation began. Adjutants believe impeachment could be crucial in identifying the 8.8 million voters identified in the 2016 election campaign as supporters of the President who still support him, but who failed to vote in the 2018 election.

According to surveys, most Americans agree to Trump's abused office, but do not agree on what to do next

Republicans draw parallels to the fiery 2018 confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which brought the GOP base together and brought in new donors. The Republican National Committee has seen 600,000 new donors since impeachment began. The campaign and the RNC raised $ 10 million in donations in just 48 hours during the impeachment week.

“That illuminated our base, the people who support the president. They are frustrated, angry, and that motivates voters, ”campaign manager Brad Parscale said recently. "You have lit a flame under them."

The campaign's bullish stance contradicted the somber tone of the Democrats, including those running for president, who claim that Trump's efforts to urge Ukraine to investigate Trump's political opponent are grounds for impeachment.

Plans for impeachment proceedings against Trump in the Senate before the vacation break are unclear



Democratic lawmakers say they are continuing their efforts to fire Trump for constitutional, not political, reasons, and all seven candidates on stage in the Democratic debate on Thursday evening approved the impeachment process. National surveys have shown that Trump lags behind most of the major democratic candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens.Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders from Vermont, and Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

"I have no doubt that his die-hard supporters will buy his lies about it, but I think the vast majority of the country will see the fog and misdirection Trump is trying to endure," said Karine Jean-Pierre, senior advisor at the liberal group MoveOn. org. "No amount of spin can hide the fact that Trump is now only the third president to be indicted and the first to be indicted for trying to undermine our elections and jeopardize our national security."

2:09

Democrats are not yet sending impeachment proceedings to the Senate

Trump's advisors believe that many voters who supported Trump three years ago, including those who supported Democratic Barack Obama in 2008 or 2012, supported him because they wanted a change in Washington. While Trump is running for office next year, some Republican strategists believe he can still pretend to be an insurgent because he has been followed by investigations that denied him a fair chance of government.

"The silver for the president, who is being charged, is that he continues to be an outsider attacked by the elites for trying to bring big changes to Washington," said Sam Nunberg, who advised Trump in his recommendation first campaign.

"Not only will he, like every seated president, be able to point out what he has achieved, he can also say that I did it all, even though I didn't have a proper first term because I was attacked from day one," Nunberg continued. "And he can say:" If you send me back for a second term, this is actually our first term. "

