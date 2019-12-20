Urine cups, trash found throughout the battered woman's house, police say

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Police say a Salt Lake man in charge of caring for his mother had bottles of urine and pizza boxes throughout his home.

Adam Edward Legge, 49, was charged Friday in the 3rd District Court for aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, a felony of the third degree.

Salt Lake police responded to Legge's residence on October 26 with a welfare check. A neighbor told officers that he normally sees the woman every few days, but he was worried that "she was dead or injured because she hadn't seen her in a long time," the charges say.

Legge admitted to the officers that his mother, who was previously diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, has had "health problems for some time" and that he was her caregiver, according to the indictment documents. But he became confrontational when the officers asked him to come in and make sure she was okay.

Once the police were finally allowed to enter the residence, they found that "the entrance was full of garbage and two-liter bottles full of urine were all over the house. The garbage made it difficult to walk around the house," according to court documents.

As the officers headed to the basement, they observed "more cups and bottles with urine and several old pizza boxes," the charges say.

The mother was found lying in bed and was weak, officials said. The woman told the officers that she had trouble moving, that she would get out of bed every day or two and urinated in glasses, according to the indictment documents.

The neighbor told police that Legge "would not use electricity" and said his mother "needed to eat more pizza," according to the charges. Legge admitted to the officers that there was no running water or toilet in the house, according to the indictment documents.

Legge admitted to the officers that he and his mother "should not live in this kind of environment" and that "he did not want the garbage to get like this," according to court documents. He also said that the two had previously been ill but did not seek medical attention.

Emergency teams took the mother to a local hospital where doctors diagnosed her with malnutrition, dehydration and "generalized weakness," according to the charges.