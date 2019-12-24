Upgrade for 5G? More than a third of iPhone owners can do this.

Loading...

Supply chain reports indicate that Apple is preparing for double-digit iPhone sales next year, with signs indicating that a large proportion of iPhone owners will upgrade for 5G.

An Apple analyst believes that Wall Street underestimates the prospects of the iPhone for 2020 and beyond …

Wedbush bases its optimistic vision on a combination of factors, starting with early signals from the supply chain.

Looking ahead and coming from our recent trip to Asia from Asia, we believe that the underlying iPhone demand remains comfortably the street / original expectations for FY20 with 185 million / 190 million units now the line in the sand for Apple to hit with positive trending ASP & # 39; s.

We believe that iPhone 11 is just the front of this current & # 39; supercycle & # 39; for Cupertino with a slate of 5G smartphones unveiled in September that will open the locks on iPhone upgrades across the board that continues to underestimate the Street. There are at least 5 iPhone versions to be launched in 2020, with the 5G launch in September as the most important event, which may include a number of versions / models, although Apple will probably not complete the last supply chain with the supply chain in April ( and investors) eagerly awaiting this launch of the flagship.

It is important that for the first 2020 builds, our supplier controls point to a double-digit increase in overall unit expectations (10% + y / y), as the early views of 5G phones coming out in September appear to be very robust from suppliers .

There are currently around 900 million iPhone owners and Wedbush believes that more than a third of them will upgrade to 5G next year.

So far, we believe that 200 million units can be the starting point for demand for 5G Apple smartphones, as about 350 million iPhones within the 900 million installed Cupertino base are currently in the window of an upgrade option.

The analysts say that although they paint a brighter picture than the Wall Street consensus, Apple has already demonstrated the ability to exceed expectations.

A year ago, Cupertino faced major Herculean-like challenges surrounding lagging Chinese demand, tariff escalation on the horizon, increasing competition on smartphones and lagging behind Samsung and others in the most important 5G race.

Investors threw the name on the name with many on the street and thought that the Apple growth story was over and in the rearview mirror.

Defying the skeptics, at our best hour, in our opinion, Cook led Apple to successfully pull through growth tensions in China, settled its lengthy lawsuit with Qualcomm (and acquires Intel & # 39; s modem modem for smartphones to catalyze its 5G efforts) , to develop and market trifecta from the iPhone 11s, which has been a major consumer success, and especially to play a game of poker with the black cloud of China that worked for Apple in a Picasso style.

This follows an even more optimistic suggestion that Apple expects 100 million orders for the iPhone 12 next year, compared to around 80 million for the iPhone 11.

