Updated playoff image – The Reporter

SEATTLE – Today's victories of the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints essentially did little to affect the fate of the 49ers playoffs, which depends on tonight's result against the host Seahawks.

Let's summarize what we know before 5:20 p.m. launch from the CenturyLink field:

– If the 49ers (12-3) win, they get the NFC field number one advantage, the home advantage in the playoffs and their first NFC West title since 2012. Another sowing would be:

No. 2 seed: Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Seed No. 3: New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Seed No. 4: NFC East Champion (Philadelphia or Dallas)

No. 5 seed: Seahawks (11-5)

Seed No. 6: Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

– If the 49ers lose, they fall to number 5, as was the case in their last trip to the playoffs, the 2013 season, after also going 12-4 and finishing second behind the Seahawks in the NFC West. The 49ers would play next weekend in the NFC East champion. Other seeds:

No. 1 seed: packers

No. 2 seed: saints

No. 3 seed: Seahawks

No. 4 seed: NFC East champion

No. 6 seed: Vikings

– If the 49ers tie, they would be the No. 3 seed and claim the NFC West, and the Seahawks would be the No. 5 seed.

When inactive players are revealed at 3:50 pm, the 49ers are expected to include defensive end Dee Ford, security fort Jaquiski Tartt, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, runner Jeff Wilson Jr. , tight end Daniel Helm and quarterback CJ Beathard. That could change and this post will be updated to reflect the final activations.

