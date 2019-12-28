United States condemns human rights violations against Myanmar's Rohingya – National

Loading...

The General Assembly of the United States passed a resolution on Friday condemning human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, including arbitrary arrests, torture, rape, and deaths in custody.

The 193-member world body voted 134 to 9 with 28 abstentions for the resolution, which also calls on the Myanmar government to take immediate measures to combat hatred of the Rohingya and other minorities in the states of Rakhine, Kachin and Shan ,

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but do reflect world opinion.

The Buddhist majority in Myanmar have long regarded the Rohingya as "Bengal" from Bangladesh, although their families have lived in the country for generations. Almost all of them have been denied citizenship since 1982, which makes them stateless. They are also denied freedom of movement and other fundamental rights.

The long-smoldering Rohingya crisis exploded on August 25, 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a so-called clearance campaign in Rakhine in response to an attack by an insurgent Rohingya group. The campaign led the Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh and allegations that security forces had committed mass rapes and murders and burned down thousands of houses.

Myanmar's US ambassador, Hau Do Suan, called the resolution "another classic example of the (and) selective and discriminatory application of human rights standards" to "exert unwanted political pressure on Myanmar".

He said the resolution had not tried to find a solution to the complex situation in Rakhine State and declined to recognize the government's efforts to meet the challenges.

The resolution, the ambassador said, "will sow seeds of distrust and further polarize the various communities in the region."

The resolution is alarmed by the continued influx of Rohingya Muslims into neighboring Bangladesh over the past four decades. The number of Muslims arriving since August 2017 is now 1.1 million, including 744,000.

The assembly also expressed concern over the results of an independent international investigative mission that had committed “serious human rights violations and violations by Rohingya Muslims and other minorities” by the security forces. "

The resolution called for an immediate end to fighting and hostilities.

She reiterated "deep concern over reports that unarmed people in the state of Rakhine have been and are exposed to excessive forces and violations of international human rights, international humanitarian law by the military, security and armed forces".

And it urged Myanmar's armed forces to protect all people and take urgent steps to ensure justice for all violations.

The resolution also called on the government to "speed up efforts to eradicate statelessness and systematic and institutionalized discrimination" against the Rohingya and other minorities, to dismantle camps for Rohingyas and other displaced people in Rakhine, and "the conditions for safe and voluntary support To create work ", a dignified and sustainable return of all refugees, including Muslim Rohingya refugees. "

The Rohingya were found to have twice refused to return to Myanmar from Bangladesh because these conditions were not met.

