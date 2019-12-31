Uniqlo Announces 25% Increase in Sales in Australia

Loading...

Uniqlo opened its first Australian store in Melbourne in April 2014 and has grown rapidly to now 22 stores, six of which have been opened in the past year.

Uniqlo's net profit after tax increased from $ 9.7 million to $ 11.2 million.

Brian Walker, of consulting firm Retail Doctor Group, said that Uniqlo's prices and style meant he was stealing sales from two department stores Myer and David Jones, discounters like Kmart, Target and Big W and even rival fast fashion groups like H&M and Zara.

"They have lived up to a millennial audience, they have been very price aggressive … and they are one of the best retailers in the world to always be in stock," said Mr. Walker.

"And they have made a lot of interesting partnerships with designers and are very strong on social networks. They are also a generally very relaxed type of product – clothing and the like – which I think is suitable for the Australian way of life. "

He said it was probably possible for Uniqlo to open 10 to 15 more stores in Australia before new outlets started to consume in existing stores.

Based on his gross sales figures, he estimated that comparable or "comparable" sales of Uniqlo increased by about 4 to 5%, which was a "good result".

In a sign that the group is aggressive on prices, its gross profit margin (turnover minus the cost of goods) went from 58% last year to 42%, according to its Australian accounts.

Uniqlo has enjoyed worldwide success selling affordable basic items, generating worldwide revenues of 1.9 trillion yen ($ 24 billion) during the year ending in August . His Australian tax bill dropped from $ 3.2 million to $ 6.7 million.

The arrival of Uniqlo, H&M and Zara in Australia since 2012 has had a seismic impact on the Australian clothing market.

The three fast fashion groups reported combined sales of approximately $ 922 million in 2018 and accounted for 17% of the clothing industry's incremental growth of $ 43 billion in the past seven years , according to UBS.

