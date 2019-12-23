Unfair gambling ruled out after Wyoming house fire

Loading...

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) – Authorities say no crime is suspected in the deaths of a father and daughter in the fire of a Wyoming home .

Todd Pepper, 49, was killed in the fire with his daughter Cambrie Pepper, according to authorities.

Todd Pepper lost his wife in 2009, according to an online obituary. Lanie Pepper died in a hospital in Aurora, Colorado, according to the obit, which lists Todd and Cambrie as well as their son Chase Pepper as survivors.

Todd and Lanie were both graduates of the NCHS, according to messages to Oil City News. Their marriage took place in Casper at the first Methodist church in 1994.

Fremont County coroner Mark Stratmoen says the fire appears to have killed the victims, but no official cause has been announced.

Their bodies were discovered when authorities were able to safely enter the house in a rural area north of Riverton eight hours after the fire was reported on Thursday afternoon. Investigators believe the fire started much earlier because it was burning heavily when the firefighters arrived and took several hours to extinguish.

Wyoming's criminal investigation division was initially involved in the investigation, but is no longer a key player in the case as no criminal activity is suspected, said Fremont County Deputy Sheriff Mike Hutchison.

Emergency dispatchers answered 911 calls that appeared to be in distress, and dispatchers were unable to call again after being disconnected, the newspaper reported.

Riverton's volunteer fire chief, Henri DeClercq, previously said he suspected the cause was mechanical or accidental.

An earlier version of this PA story had the incorrect names of the victims. They have been corrected and additional information about the victims has been added by Oil City News.

