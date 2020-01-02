Unexpected power outage leaves 2,200 homes in Castleford without power

Loading...

published:

1:42 p.m.

Update:

1:44 p.m.

January 02, 2020

An unexpected power outage left 2,200 homes without power this afternoon, including properties in Castleford.

Northern Powergrid said it was working hard to restore power to the affected properties.

The incident was first reported at 1:23 p.m. today (Thursday, January 2), and power should be restored at 3:00 p.m.

The homes in Fairburn, Garforth, Ferrybridge, Knottingley and Monk Fryston would be without electricity.

In a press release, Northern Powergrid said: "Hello to all of our LS25 and WF11 customers, an unexpected power outage affects 2,217 properties in your area.

"For this type of power outage, we normally restore power to 90% of our customers in approximately 90 minutes. We currently estimate that your power will be restored by 3:00 p.m."

