Underdog URM emerges as a competitor as attention is paid to the honors of disability

Underdog 72-footer URM emerged as a potential competitor as it followed the supermaxis throughout Thursday and Friday. He remained a disabled leader for most of the second day.

On Friday afternoon, crew member Troy Tindall congratulated his crew for joining the 2018 Wild Oats XI winner.

"We had a very good transition period [Thursday evening]," he said. "Our boys sailed very well during the transition, through many small changes. We managed to squeeze in this morning in a small position and we got a few kilometers over the other guys."

Duncan Hine, skipper of the Tasmanian yacht Alive, hopes for consecutive victories from Sydney to Hobart.

Tindall said the crew barely had "all time on the water" together before the race.

"We met at the 11th hour," he said. "I only sailed there two hours before departure, so we are all quite late, but we are learning as we go. We let the boat do its work. It is a very good multi-purpose boat. "

The NSW yachts Ichi Ban and Quest, which have always been among the top five in the race, are also looking for the Tattersall Cup, as are the French crew from Daguet.

Naval Group, one of the overall favorites before the race, suffered a major setback due to unfavorable winds Thursday evening. Skipper Sean Langman said his crew had worked tirelessly to make up for lost ground.

"There have been several times where we have been disappointed, but we know everyone is going to be in the same position at some point, so [morale] is not that bad," he said. he declares.