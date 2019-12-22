Uncovering the cathedral's spectacular murals reveals Halifax & # 39; tragic past – Halifax

Loading...

Art curator Jennifer Fotheringham sat on scaffolding high above the altar at St. Mary's Cathedral in Halifax and used a scalpel to peel off a thick layer of white paint when she heard something strange.

"My blade clicked on small parts during my work," she said in an interview recently in the ornate basilica, which is being renovated to prepare for the 200th anniversary of its foundation next year.

"When the outer layers of paint peeled off, I could see that they were pieces of glass – a lot of glass, colored and clear … big stains of it."

At that moment, the most devastating event in the city's history – the Halifax explosion of December 6, 1917 – suddenly came to the focus of Fotheringham, who has been working on the restoration of five-century-old wall paintings with various angels and figures since June the sky.

The catastrophic explosion caused by the collision of two warships, one of which was loaded with explosives, killed or injured more than 11,000 people and blew out windows more than 100 kilometers away.

Every stained glass window in the church was broken that day, and the force of the explosion made tiny fragments penetrate the walls and murals. On the night of the explosion, when the search for survivors desperate, a blizzard enveloped the battered city.

"You can see the water drip and freeze on the murals," says Fotheringham, who is originally from Halifax but was educated in Europe after being trained as a conservator at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

"Everything goes back to the explosion and the blizzard that night."

Water seams from melting snow caused the paint on the wall paintings to detach from the plaster and severely damage the paintings.

Originally painted in the 1870s, the murals were covered in white paint in the 1950s, says Rev. John Williams, chairman of the St. Mary & # 39; s Cathedral Basilica Foundation.

"They didn't have the technology to fix the damage that was caused by the explosion and water damage," Williams said.

More than 60 years later, when Fotheringham was asked to remove the overpainting, the forecast looked grim. Solvents that are normally used by paint preservation companies did not work on lead-based layers. At this point, Fotheringham started using scalpels – many of them – to carefully lift the paint around a tiny chip at a time.

"I've heard a lot of audio books," she says of the long hours that have passed on the scaffolding. "As soon as you start, you don't notice the time – and then something is revealed."

Each of the murals is more than five meters high.

Fotheringham worked from scratch on the first mural and eventually discovered the light green robe of an angel – and then his thick wings. "And the most exciting thing was the faces," she says, taking a deep breath as she remembers that they prayed that they were largely intact.

And they were.

For the past few weeks, she has focused on restoring missing details on Mary's face.

Using measurements on the faces of the angel to reveal the exact proportions of Romanesque features, Fotheringham produced computer-generated images on paper to guide her work.

However, she makes sure that her careful work is to fill in gaps where the colorful paintings have been damaged and not to paint the whole scene. As a result, the pictures show their age – a little subdued and a bit shabby, but otherwise full and full of history.

That's exactly what Rev. Williams was looking for. He prefers the word rejuvenation over restoration.

"When she agreed to restore the murals, I said," I don't want them to look like photoshops, "Williams says, adding that the stone church is a national historical site and the second oldest Roman Catholic church is the cathedral in Canada.

"You should look like you've been here for a while."

The original plan was to dismantle most of the scaffolding before Christmas and show parishioners an impressive religious artifact that most have never seen before.

However, Fotheringham has more to do.

Although the scaffolding will only come down in January, the transformation of the murals is obvious.

"Without a doubt, it will be a gift for those who come to see this and there will be renewed appreciation of the cathedral as a place of worship," said Williams.

"It will be different this Christmas than in the past 50 or 60 years."

This Canadian Press report was first published on December 22, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

