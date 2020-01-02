Uncle Drew expects Jalen Hood-Schifino to come to Pitt, under one condition

Loading...

Jeff Capel He caught the attention of college basketball fans across the country earlier this week, earning a verbal commitment of the five-star guard 2022 Jalen Hood-Schifino.

The 6-foot 4-inch Hood-Schifino currently plays at Combine High School in Lincolnton, North Carolina, and is the first prospect of Pitt's top 25 since Steven Adams in 2012. Needless to say, there is an exaggeration here … that has caused concern among Pitt fans.

On the one hand, of course, they are excited to see Capel and his company hook a player from the Hood-Schifino pedigree. Even better, he is a Penn Hills native and nephew of former Penn Hills and West Virginia players. Drew Schifino and former recipient of Titans and Texans Jake Schifino. Drew is one of the most prolific scorers in WPIAL history, registering 2,318 points in total and 30.2 per game as a senior when he took Penn Hills to the state title game Quad-A, setting high expectations for Jalen when he returns home.

On the other hand, however … Will it really come to Pitt?

Hood-Schifino does not graduate until 2022, and the more it develops, the more attention it will attract from the country's main programs. It's something Drew recognizes, but it also gave tranquility to Pitt's faithful.

"Obviously at this time it is still early in recruitment, and by the time Jalen is in the last year of high school he will have offers from almost every high school," Drew told me Thursday. "While Jeff [Capel] is in Pitt, I think Jalen will be a Pitt Panther … Playing at home is very important because that's where it all started. His family and friends can always come to see him play." "

Speaking with Schifino, it is clear that his nephew's decision goes back directly to Capel. Drew praises Capel's ability to interact with his recruits and talk to them as human beings instead of being a "salesman" like other recruiters. More than this, however:

"It was very important [to have Capel in Pitt], especially with my sister, Jalen's mother [Adrianne & # 39; Angel & # 39; Schifino]," Schifino said. "She has a good relationship with the Capel brothers. Jeff is very unique and the most important thing is that he connects with children outside the court … He is a genuine person."

It didn't end there for Schifino, who, despite playing in West Virginia, had to give Pitt credit for his decision to hire Capel.

"With the program at this time, I think they made a home run with coach Capel's rental because he can recruit," Schifino said. "He will bring NBA talent to Pitt year after year. His record shows it in Duke and Oklahoma. I know everyone says anyone can recruit in Duke, but he brought Blake Griffin to Oklahoma and another McDonalds All-American [Willie warren] there."

Beyond this, he wanted to choose Schifino's brain in his nephew's skill set. Seeing the reels featured can sometimes be misleading, so what does Schifino see when his nephew ties them and hits the hardwood?

"Jalen is a complete player," said Schifino. "He's so mature and balanced on the court. He plays like a senior. It's what you call a & # 39; floor general & # 39; I called him. Jason Kidd. The higher it is, the better it will be, so the sky is the limit for Jalen. He is a humble child who wants to improve, and respects the game of basketball. Many young children believe in exaggeration due to their classification and begin to think they are bigger than basketball. Not with Jalen. "

While Hood-Schifino's skills are flourishing as a high school student, Schifino says he saw the creation of something great even at an earlier age.

"Always growing up, I told him that I had to play basketball every day," Schifino said. "Play imaginary basketball with yourself. Watch a lot of basketball on TV, study it, emulate your game after someone very good. I knew that at an early age I was going to D-1. I just had that factor & # 39; it & # 39 ;. He always wanted to play with older boys and he was just a basketball addict. He knew his dedication was crazy. "

That said, Schifino, being a prolific scorer and all, had a critique of his nephew's game.

"Your weakness right now, I will say that every young man's weakness is firing," he said. "You can always improve on that, and I also think he's too selfless. Especially in my eyes because I never saw a shot that I didn't like * laughs *."

All praise aside, I had to get to work with a pressing issue: what will Schifino do when Jalen's Panthers confronts the Mountaineers? Who will he encourage even in that one?

"When Jalen plays WVU, I want him to be the top scorer and I want the game to be tied," Schifino began. "The power in the building goes out and the game ends in a draw. * Laughs *"

