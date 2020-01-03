Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection Headlines PS Plus Free titles for January 2020

Loading...

Sony has announced its next free PS Plus titles to start the new year and the new decade!

PlayStation Plus members rejoice, as this month's free titles are excellent. As you can see in the title, the Naughty Dog epic saga for Nathan Drake, The Uncharted Collection, will reach users for free this month! The three games will be grouped, which presents a good layer of enamel that makes the games look even better than before. Uncharted: Drakes Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception will be shown.

Watch the The Nathan Drake Uncharted Collection story trailer below:

If that wasn't a surprise big enough for you, Sony made an extra effort to provide more fun for users in the form of Goat Simulator. If you ever wanted to be a goat, or see the life of a goat, this crazy simulator will be on your way. Goat Simulator is heavy in its physics, so expect to tear things down, flip objects and fly the map in the craziest way ever.

Check out the epic launch trailer for Goat Simulator below:

Well, Sony has announced its free games of January 2020 for PS Plus members, we should see what Microsoft plans to bring to the table in the coming days.

Are you happy with the free games of the month this month? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog