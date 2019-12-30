"Uncharted" film loses another director, although Tom Holland stays

Loading...

People have been wondering if the movie based on Uncharted, the popular PlayStation game series, has been cursed for at least the past four (4) years and doesn't look like we'll be seeing it soon. In fact, there was another blow: According to the deadline, the problematic production has lost another director, this time Bumblebee and Kubo and Travis Knight from Two Strings.

The good news is that stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg stay connected to play adventurous hero Nathan Drake or a character named Sully. But that means they have to disconnect as one of Sony's biggest projects – which has been underway since 2008 – is waiting for someone to take the lead. You can trace the loss back to Holland. His Spider-Man plan meant that production was discontinued and Knight had to turn to other things.

This does not mean that Uncharted is not one of Sony's priority projects, and they will stick to a design that was credited to Rafe Jukins and the Iron Man team Art Marcum and Matt Halloway.

The directors who have been involved in the production for over 12 years include (take a deep breath) David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy and Dan Trachtenberg. The authors included Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and Joe Carnahan, and at various times nearly Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, Matthew McConaughey and, perhaps best of all, Nathan Fillion were in the lead. Perhaps more will be added to these lists.

