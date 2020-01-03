U.S. begins to send asylum seekers to Arizona border

Loading...

A sign near the American and Mexican border. (Shutterstock)

By ASTRID GALVAN and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN undefined

PHOENIX (AP) – The U.S. government began Thursday to return asylum seekers to Nogales, Mexico, pending a hearing to be held approximately 350 miles away in Juarez, in Mexico.

Authorities are expanding a program called Staying in Mexico that forces tens of thousands of asylum seekers to wait for their hearings in Mexico's immigration court. Until this week, the government was driving asylum seekers from Nogales, Arizona, to El Paso, Texas, so they could be returned to Juarez.

From now on, asylum seekers will have to find their own way through the dangerous Mexican border roads.

Thirty asylum seekers were sent to Nogales, Mexico on Thursday, said Gilda Loureiro, director of the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora.

Loureiro said the migrants had not yet arrived at the shelter but that it was prepared and had a capacity of around 400 people.

"We will use the capacity we have," she said.

Critics say Stay in Mexico program, one of many Trump administration policies that have virtually ended asylum in the United States, brings back migrants who fled their country Originally in dangerous Mexican border cities where they are often kidnapped, stolen or extorted.

A Human Rights First report released in December documented at least 636 public reports of violence against asylum seekers returned to Mexico, including rape, kidnapping and torture. Human Rights First said it was a sharp increase from October when the group identified 343 attacks, and noted that the last figure was certainly an undercoverage because the most victims of crime do not report.

The government calls the Migrant Protection Protocols program.

Nogales is now the seventh border crossing through which US authorities return migrants to Mexico pending court hearings. The policy was introduced in January 2018 in San Diego.

More than 56,000 people were returned to Mexico in late November, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. Of the more than 24,000 cases that have been tried, only 117, or less than 1%, have been granted asylum or some other form of relief allowing them to stay in the United States.

But U.S. officials have hailed the program, saying it has helped significantly reduce illegal border crossings. The border patrol apprehended just over 33,000 people along the southwest border in November, up from 144,000 in May when border crossings peaked.

In a statement, the acting secretary of the Homeland Security Department, Chad Wolf, said that the program was "an extremely effective tool."

"I am confident in the continued success of the program to quickly rule on meritorious cases and prevent fraudulent claims," ​​wrote Wolf.

A panel of three appeals court judges heard arguments on October 1 in San Francisco over a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union to block the policy. The court has yet to rule.

This story has been corrected to say that Nogales is the seventh border town, not the eighth.

Sherman reported from Mexico City. Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat contributed to this report.