Tyler Myers leads Canucks past Flames 5-2

CALGARY – Tyler Myers scored two goals and added a template – all of the damage done in the first period – as the Vancouver Canucks built an early 3-0 lead and a 5-2 win over the Calgary on Sunday night Flames scored.

Myers opened the game in a power game at 3:29 a.m. and scored his second goal of the season with a 90-meter shot on the wrist that defeated a partially shielded David Rittich.

A little over three minutes later, Myers struck again from the same distance, again on the wrist, except that this time nobody was sitting in front of him and his low shot squeaked through the Flames goalkeeper's pads.

Myers' two goals are synonymous with a career high after being scored four times.

Tanner Pearson with a couple, the second into the empty net, and Jake Virtanen also scored a goal for Vancouver (21-15-4), their fifth consecutive win taking Calgary and Arizona to second place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks are even on point with the Coyotes, but they hold a game in their hand.

Rasmus Andersson and Noah Hanifin scored a goal for Calgary (20-16-5) in the last minute. The flames have been victorious in their last four home games.

Virtanen extended the guests' lead to 3: 0 at 10:52 a.m. and struck again on the man advantage. The Flames went into the night with the league's second-best penalty shoot-out, but Vancouver's fourth-best power play made it 2-2 at the start when his shot was deflected by Travis Hamonics racket.

That goal ended the night for Rittich, who was replaced by Cam Talbot after giving up three goals in seven shots. It is the second time that parakeet has been bred this season. His record drops to 17-9-5. Talbot made 19 parades in relief.

After Jacob Markstrom started the last nine games including a 49 performance against Los Angeles on Saturday, rookie Thatcher Demko started for the first time since December 7.

Demko ended with 23 stops and improved to 8-4-1.

Calgary made it 1:24 in the second half on the scoreboard.

While the teams played 4 against 4, Andersson jumped in and buried the rebound of a shot by Sean Monahan to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

The Canucks restored their three-goal pillow at 6:14 a.m. on the third day when Pearson gathered the puck in front of them, spun, and shot a shot over Talbot's shoulder.

Additional information: Miikka Kiprusoff, the winner of the Flames, was present. When he had been living in Finland since his retirement, he was given a standing ovation when he was introduced, and there were chants from "Kipper, Kipper" … Calgary LW Sam Bennett was a healthy scratch. He has had no points in his last eight games … Canucks scored 45 goals in the first period, leading the NHL. Flames are last at 24.

This Canadian Press report was first published on December 29, 2019.

