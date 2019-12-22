Two years after the Niger attack, the United States reportedly plans to step up counter-terrorism efforts in the region

Loading...

The United States plans to step up counter-terrorism efforts in the Sahel region of Africa to respond to an alarming surge in violent extremism there, foreign policy reports.

The Sahel region includes Niger, where four members of the U.S. special forces were killed in a deadly ambush in October 2017 by Islamist extremists.

The Trump administration "is preparing to create a new special envoy position and task force" to meet growing security threats in the region. This reflects the growing concern in Washington about the rise of extremist groups in West Africa. "

The U.S. has gradually stepped up counter-terrorism efforts in the region since the 2017 Niger ambush. Weeks after the attack, the U.S. Army announced Africa plans to increase security, intelligence and training efforts in Niger, Mali, Chad, Cameroon and other neighboring countries.

More recently, the U.S. Command for Africa announced the completion of a critical drone base in the Nigerian city of Agadez, from which armed drones will conduct reconnaissance, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in the foreseeable future.

However, according to a report by the Africa Center for Strategic Studies in December, attacks by violent extremist groups in the region have only doubled since 2015, with nearly 700 such incidents killing nearly 2,000 this year alone.

(Africa Center for Strategic Studies)

These violent extremists include ISIS in the Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS), the terrorist group believed to be responsible for the 2017 Niger ambush and who has carried out several coordinated raids in Burkina Faso and Mali.

According to foreign policy, UN officials have worried in recent months that the current increase in violence in the Sahel region will only worsen if other IS extremists follow the group's territorial defeat from the battlefields in Iraq and Syria Return home.

"We say we wiped out the Islamic state in Iraq in Syria. Do people ask where these people are going?" Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Special Representative for the UN Peace Initiative in Mali, told Al Jazeera in July. "There is a breeze blowing towards the Sahel."

Despite the recent influx of resources into the region, US officials believe it is essential to focus on the Sahel again.

"I think (the Sahel) is the most difficult and challenging situation we currently have on the continent," US Deputy Secretary of State Tibor Nagy told foreign policy in November. "The threat of terrorism and violent extremism is increasing."

Air Force Maj. Gen. Marcus Hicks, the head of the United States' Special Command for Africa, put it more clearly in February during the US flintlock exercise: "I would tell you at this point that we are not winning."

