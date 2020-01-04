Loading...

Two wounded in stabbing after a fight near Mattapan market

Updated: 9:11 PM EST January 3, 2020

Boston police are investigating after two people were injured in a stabbing near a Mattapan market. The situation began with a kind of fight outside Lili Market on Blue Hill Avenue, police said. Both men were injured in an apparent stabbing. Police said the injured men were taken to Boston hospitals for treatment. His wounds were described as non-fatal. The video of the scene showed the police working inside the store and in the area just outside the entrance, where a small trash can was thrown on the sidewalk.

