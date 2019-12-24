Two MVP level boys make an impossible choice in the third: The Reporter

Loading...

The 2010s saw tremendously spectacular and painfully disappointing moments: a couple of games without hits and a perfect game, teams that live in the background echoing in an empty Colosseum and more than 90 winning teams that mark the line between greatness and despair.

As in any other decade, the Athletics marked the beginning of a series of emerging stars and then led them for sale in exchanges when profitability demanded. The decade is over, and Oakland has seen the range of talents traverse those old concrete corridors. And the 2019 team that saw their postseason hopes fade quickly is certainly full of names that will mark the beginning of the 2020s with a high note.

So, let's analyze the team for the entire decade of 2010.

Receiver

Kurt Suzuki (11.6 WAR with Oakland)

Before the World Series title in Washington, before the homer to Game 2 of Justin Verlander. Years before his stay in Atlanta and the All-Star in Minnesota, the now 36-year-old was a new capture chance in the Oakland A. Suzuki system made his debut for the Athletics in 2007 and, in early 2010, He was one of the most beloved players on the team.

Suzuki was changed to the Nationals in 2012 to capture prospect David Freitas. Suzuki was a decent hitter (.258 / .318 / .399 in his first five years with the Athletics), but he was a game expert, dear to the clubhouse, and one of the best defensive receivers the franchise had in this decade .

First base

Matt Olson (12.0 WAR)

Olson's debut seasons came in the latter part of the decade, but the 25-year-old was already defined as the best first baseman of the A of the 2010s, and, more importantly, the roof is what high enough to make him the best first baseman. from the 2020s, too.

On Olson's shelf in three seasons: two Gold Glove Awards and a fourth place in the 2017 Rookie of the Year vote. He is dominant on both sides of the ball: the left-handed sweet hit 89 home runs in 359 at-bats leagues, including 36 diners, leading all the first basemen in the American League in a reduced season of 2019 (he lost 35 games). But don't let the 6-foot-5-inch box fool you: it's extremely agile and athletic at first base, which makes unlikely moves in that corner seem joyful.

First base has been a relative dark hole in this decade, no matter how badly the Athletics wanted Daric Barton to happen.

Second base

Jed Lowrie (11.1 WAR with Oakland)

Lowrie spent a good part of the decade in Oakland. A season with the Houston Astros in 2015 intersected a five-year period with the Athletics, including a nod to the All-Star Game in 2018 at 34.

Lowrie had his best and most consistent years with the Athletics, cutting .271 / .341 / .413 with an OPS of .755 in five seasons. Lowrie was a versatile piece par excellence: a change hitter who also played in the shortstop.

Third base

TIE between Josh Donaldson (16.4 WAR with Oakland) and Matt Chapman (18.5 WAR)

The Athletics are rich in third base talent in this decade. We will allow ourselves a draw for this list, and we have to go to Matt Chapman and Josh Donaldson. One, a talent that shot up in Oakland just to sneak off in an exchange with the Toronto Blue Jays that generated, among others, Franklin Barreto, a move widely seen in 2014 as a costly casualty of the office cost management modus operandi principal.

But, in his years at Oakland, Donaldson moved from behind the plate to third base and prospered in the extension of the dirty territory of the Colosseum, bouncing from 4 DRS and 5.2 UZR in 2012 to 20 DRS and 6.6 UZR in 2014. But it was in Oakland that transformed into the "Bringer Of Rain". Donaldson dominated in the mid-decade, becoming the RBI machine of the Athletics and a frequent hero.

Donaldson finished fourth in the 2013 American League MVP vote, and finished eighth the following year. He would finish first, of course, in his first year with the Azulejos.

But Chapman, since his 2017 call, has quickly positioned himself not only as one of the best third base of the game, but also as a potential face of the A franchise (a designation that should depend on the organization issuing long contract extension term.)

Statistics say one thing, but its impact on this team is profound. Chapman not only demonstrated the balance at the time of the clutch (see: his two-outs homer and three runs against Tampa Bay this year, for example). Manager Bob Melvin attests that Chapman took the reins of the captain (he won the "Captain Designation" of some fans.) Also, he is revolutionizing the way third baseman is played, no big deal.

Short field

Marcus Semien (19.4 WAR with Oakland)

The Cal graduate of the Bay area, who went to Chicago for a few years just to return to his hometown, fight and work to achieve a finalist nod of MVP in 2019. His dedication to the process earned him the assent of the entire decade.

At this point, Semien's path to his impressive 2019 is widely known. A low season working with the infield magician Ron Washington softened the costly defensive errors of shortstop, making it a shortstop worthy of a Golden Glove.

But his improved discipline on the plate was the real change. Since it was changed to Oakland in 2014, Semien went from being a punching machine to an imposing and selective force on the plate.

Left Garden

Yoenis Céspedes (8.1 WAR with Oakland)

You are thinking of Yoenis Céspedes. Open YouTube, ready to relive your best highlights, and start typing Yoenis Cés– … the algorithm has appeared immediately below the search bar for what you were looking for: Yoenis Céspedes throw.

That iconic Howie Kendrick cut on the plate is emblematic of Céspedes' A legacy: it was spectacular in his two-and-a-half years in Oakland, good for defensive plays with his rocket arm and the offenses that change the game with that sweet and fast swing.

He was the rookie of the year in 2012; He represented the A in the Home Run Derby 2013, and won it. He introduced some relatively unexpected postseason races before being changed in 2014 to the Boston Red Sox.

Céspedes' time in Oakland came and went in an instant, starting a career that took him to Detroit and New York, but left the city with some sweet memories.

Central field

Coco Crisp (13.2 WAR with Oakland)

Some iconic players return for special events, others do not necessarily leave. Walk through the aisles of the Colosseum press box and you will see a familiar face with different outfits. In 2019, Crisp changed his hat for pants and served as a part-time radio commentator along with Ken Korach and Vince Cotroneo.

He is part of the structure of this team despite spending most of his career in Oakland, encased between seasons in Cleveland, Boston and Cleveland again.

He is the catalyst for one of the most memorable postseason victories of the A decade, reaching the single in Game 4 of the ALDS 2012.

Crisp was just great, a fast and spectacular midfielder. He was quick, stealing 162 bases for five seasons with the Athletics, with 49 leaders in the league in 2011. He hit .256 in his career with the Athletics.

Right garden

Josh Reddick (16.2 WAR with Oakland)

In his more than four seasons with the Athletics, Reddick cultivated a somewhat eccentric reputation. He was impetuous, both in his personality and in his clothing options for the postseason celebration, and bold, bringing fans a little closer with his song, "Careless Whisper."

Reddick was (and is) known for his diving catches and some improbable outings, but he had some pretty solid batting seasons in Oakland. In 2011 he hit .280 and in 2015, .272 with 77 RBIs.

DH

Khris Davis (7.7 WAR with Oakland)

His strange 2019 aside, Davis became one of the best designated hitters in the game, winning the best hitter named Edgar Martinez in 2018. And so, Khrush is undoubtedly the DH of the decade.

Since joining the Athletics in a 2016 exchange with the Milwaukee Brewers, Davis has absolutely refused to keep the ball in the yard (again, until this last season …). In 2016, it reached 42. In 2017, it was surpassed with 43. And in 2018, it surpassed all with 48 home runs in the league.

LHP

Sean Manaea (8.6 WAR), Dallas Braden (5.0 WAR)

Two great left-handed pitchers, two rare feats between them.

Braden spent his entire five-year career in green and gold. And in its fourth season, the first year of the decade, it delivered a surprise for Mother's Day: the second perfect game in the history of the Athletics franchise, the first since the Catfish Hunter in 1968.

It also earned him a place in David Letterman, where he showed some of those transmissions early.

Braden's perfect game was followed only eight years later by Manaea's single against the future champion of the Boston Red Sox World Series.

Manaea has not yet reached its peak in Oakland, but used the last part of this decade to plant itself into what will be a mandatory rotation for the 2020s. Since its debut in 2016, Manaea achieved an effectiveness of 3.77, lost a year with shoulder surgery in 2018 and dominated again. He has been one of the most promising and fun lefties for the Athletics in this decade.

RHPs

Sonny Gray (11.2 WAR with Oakland), Bartolo Colon (8.4 WAR).

Sonny Gray headed to the big league stage taking with him large portions of potential; It was the first A team in 2011 and convened two seasons later.

Gray was relatively inconsistent in Oakland, mired in injury, before being sent to the New York Yankees in an exchange that scored Dustin Fowler, Jorge Mateo and James Kaprielian. But Gray's treble was fun. His 2015 stood out in particular: he finished third in the Cy Young vote after registering an effectiveness of 2.73 and two bleached.

Columbus played 21 (!) Season in the majors. Two of those seasons were spent in Oakland. In 2013 with the Athletics, Columbus distributed three bleached, was part of the All-Star team and took 18 victories with an effectiveness of 2.65 at the age of 40.

Close

Sean Doolittle (4.9 WAR with Oakland)

Doolittle was one of the long beard faces of the Athletics in this decade; He became known as the frank and dominant closer with a sharp wit.

Before being changed to the Washington Nationals, where he won a title in 2019, Doolittle spent more than five seasons in Oakland, where he accumulated 36 saves with a 3.09 ERA and a nod to the 2013 All-Star Game.

He was a true headbanger.

Manager

Bob Melvin (twice manager of the year in Oakland)

The eternal manager of the decade, Melvin takes home the administrative wink of the whole decade with little competition (I'm sorry, Bob Geren).

The Athletics have not yet won a postseason series under their direction, but this gives us a space to delight in their achievements ahead.

In nine seasons at Oakland, Melvin led these A to two titles of the Western Division of the American League, two consecutive wild card positions and four winning seasons of over 90. He is the oldest manager in baseball (with his team current), and ranks 44th in the all-time win list with 1,224.

Do you have arguments in any position? Do you want to launch your own complete list? Send your thoughts to [email protected]