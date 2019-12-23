Two more arrested in 2017 killing near the Olympic Skating Oval

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Two more people were arrested Monday in connection with a murder in 2017 in the parking lot of the Kearns Recreation Center during an attempted drug theft.

Anthony Gene Knight, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Angel Fernandez, 19, of South Salt Lake, were arrested Monday for murder and robbery investigation.

His arrests occur three days after the unified police announced that Carson Michael Lee O'Dell, 19, had also been arrested on October 23, 2017, for the 20-year-old death of Joshua Belen.

O & # 39; Dell, Knight, Fernandez and others agreed to buy a small amount of marijuana from Belen outside the Kearns Recreation Center, 5624 S. Cougar Lane. Police say the plan was to steal Belen once O & # 39; Dell and others met him.

But during the confrontation, Belen pulled out a gun, which caused O'Dell to take out his own gun and shoot Belen once in the head, according to police.

“Angel explained that when they faced Belen, Belen pulled out a gun. Carson and Angel drew their own guns. Carson told Belen to drop the gun. Bethlehem did not drop his gun. Carson shot Belen and the group fled, "according to a reserve affidavit from the Salt Lake County Jail.

Knight told police he "gave a gun to one of the associates who planned to steal Belen directly. Anthony kept the vehicle while Carson and others met Belen. The robbery went wrong and Carson shot Belen." , the unified police wrote in a second affidavit of reservation of the Salt Lake County Jail.

O'Dell was also charged last week in the 3rd District Court in connection with two other violent robberies on August 23 and November 25, according to court documents.

According to court records, both Knight and Fernandez are also witnesses in another murder investigation that took place six months before Belen was killed.

On April 3, 2017, police were called to Callaway Apartments, 1095 W. Clubhouse Drive (3990 South), where they found Maria Alegandra Ayala, 19, shot dead in the car driver's seat, according to documents judicial.

Domingo Rodrigues, 20, who uses the nickname "Demon", was charged in the 3rd District Court with murder, first degree felony and six charges of firearm discharge, third degree felony.

According to the indictment documents, two groups were leaving a party in separate cars when Ayala's car occupants waved gang signs. Rodrigues responded by shooting them from the car he was in, according to the charges.

Court documents presented this year indicate that Knight was in the same car as Rodrigues at the time of the shooting, and Fernandez also witnessed the shooting. The next hearing in Rodrigues court was scheduled for January 24.

In February, Fernández was charged with theft upon receiving stolen property, a felony of the second degree, for his role in stealing four cases of beer from a service station, according to the indictment documents.