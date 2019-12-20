Two injured in collision on County Road 2 between Cobourg and Port Hope – Peterborough

Published on December 20, 2019 at 9:12 am
Updated December 20, 2019 at 9:19 am
Smaller font
Reduce the font size of the article
-ON
Larger font
Increase the font size of the article
A +
Two people were hospitalized after a collision between Cobourg and Port Hope on Thursday evening – one with serious injuries.
CONTINUE READING:
3 injured in head-on collision on highway. 28 east of Peterborough
According to the OPP, around 8:05 p.m. A minivan to the west and an SUV to the east collided on County Road 2 between Apple Orchard and Lovshin streets, about halfway between cities. OPP, Northumberland EMS and the Hamilton Township fire department responded to the scene.
In a serious collision on December 19 at 8:05 p.m., Cty Rd 2 between Apple Orchard Rd and Lovshin Rd west of #Cobourg was closed. Both drivers were taken to the local hospital with injuries, and one was later taken to Toronto by plane. Cty Rd 2 remains closed while the investigation continues. ^ Kj pic.twitter.com/S3pZ57qo9Z
– OPP Central (@OPP_CR) December 20, 2019
The story continues under the advertisement
According to the OPP, both drivers were taken to the hospital. The van driver was later flown to a hospital near Toronto with serious injuries, OPP said.
On Friday morning, OPP said County Road 2 remains closed to the investigation.
There is more to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS
REPORT AN ERROR
(tagsToTranslate) Cobourg (t) clash (t) County Road 2 (t) Cty. Rd. 2 (t) Northumberland (t) Northumberland County (t) Port Hope (t) City of Cobourg (t) News