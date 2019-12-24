Two firefighters were injured when an explosion shook the hotel after teams responded to the alarm

Loading...

Two firefighters were injured Tuesday morning while fighting a three-alarm fire at the Element Hotel in Lebanon. The fire broke out after an explosion around 5:30 a.m. in a mechanical room on the first floor of the Foot Hill Street building, authorities said. Officials said there was also a small fire on the fifth floor of the hotel. to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, which is less than a mile from the hotel. They suffered wounds that do not endanger life. Officials ordered the evacuation of the hotel. 70 to 80 guests were transferred to sister hotels, authorities said. Eight guests suffered injuries that were not fatal and were treated at local hospitals, authorities said. The cause of the fire and the explosion is under investigation, authorities said. Investigators said the cause of the explosion does not appear to be criminal and was contained in the hotel building. The hotel suffered significant damage and will remain closed for the foreseeable future, authorities said.

Two firefighters were injured Tuesday morning while fighting a three-alarm fire at the Element Hotel in Lebanon.

The fire broke out after an explosion around 5:30 a.m. in a mechanical room on the first floor of the Foot Hill Street building, authorities said.

Authorities said there was also a small fire on the fifth floor of the hotel.

Firefighters were taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, which is less than a mile from the hotel. They suffered non-fatal injuries.

The authorities ordered the evacuation of the hotel. 70 to 80 guests were transferred to sister hotels, authorities said. Eight guests suffered injuries that were not fatal and were treated at local hospitals, authorities said.

The cause of the fire and the explosion is under investigation, authorities said. Investigators said the cause of the explosion does not appear to be criminal and that it was contained in the hotel building.

The hotel suffered significant damage and will remain closed in the immediate future, authorities said.

.