Two dead after the allegedly disabled driver hit three pedestrians: Toronto Police – Toronto

From Staff Global News

Published on December 22, 2019 at 10:10 p.m.

Two people are dead after a suspected disabled driver hit three pedestrians on Sunday evening, police in Toronto said.

According to Duty Insp. Stacey Davis, the police received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a vehicle that struck pedestrians on Markham Road and Progress Avenue. The pedestrians were on a sidewalk on the south side of Progress Avenue.

All three people who were hit by the vehicle, which the police identified as male, were hospitalized. Two of them later succumbed to their injuries.

"There is never a good time to tell a family member that your loved ones are not coming home. It is even more devastating to go on vacation," said Davis.

The third person is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle drove east on Progress Avenue at high speed.

The driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle after hitting the curb at a bus stop before hitting the three pedestrians.

Police say the driver was detained and hospitalized. According to Davis, he is being investigated for driving disorders, but no charges have yet been filed.

"He has not been charged, he is under investigation," said Davis. "It's early, so he's in the hospital. He has to provide breath samples to see if he has exceeded the legal limit, and if so, he will be prosecuted accordingly."

The police also speak to witnesses.

