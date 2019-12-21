Two Bronze Age royal tombs lined with gold discovered in Greece

Loading...

Enlarge / Archaeologists used photogrammetry to make a detailed 3D map of the tomb and its contents.

Archaeologists recently discovered two magnificent royal tombs of 3,500 years old in the shadow of the palace of the legendary King Nestor of Pilos. It is not clear exactly who the owners of the tombs were, but their content (gold and bronze, amber from the Baltic, amethyst from Egypt and carnelian from the Arabian Peninsula and India) suggests wealth, power and remote commercial connections in the country. Bronze age of the world. And the images recorded on many of those artifacts can eventually help us better understand the Mycenaean culture that preceded classical Greece.

Tombs fit for royalty

The largest tomb is 12 m (36 feet) wide and 4.5 meters (15 feet) deep, and the stone walls would have been at that height again on the ground. The domes once covered the underground chambers, but the roofs and upper walls have collapsed a long time ago, burying the graves under thousands of stones the size of a melon and a tangle of vines. The archeologists of the University of Cincinnati, Jack Davis, Sharon Stocker and their colleagues had to clean the vegetation and then remove the stones by hand.

"It was like going back to the Mycenaean period," Stocker said. "They had been placed by hand on the walls of the tomb, and we were taking them out by hand. It was a lot of work."

Under the rubble, gold leaves cover the floors of the funeral graves in gleaming flakes; once, it covered the walls and floors of the chambers. The graves do not appear to have contained the remains of their occupants (there is some evidence that the graves were disturbed in the distant past), but they were also buried with jewels and other opulent artifacts of gold, bronze and precious stones. As a dominant view of the Mediterranean Sea.

For archaeologists, the real treasure in the Mycenaean tombs is not all gold leaf or polished gemstones, but the images engraved on those artifacts and what they can tell us about the Mycenaean culture and beliefs.

Carved in stone

Today, we have a good understanding of classical Greek religion (and still have good control of popular culture). But classical Greece emerged from the ashes of the Mycenaean civilization, which collapsed like many other Mediterranean societies around the year 1200 BC. C., when the Bronze Age world suffered a sudden economic and political collapse.

Texts written in the oldest written form of Greek, a script called Linear B, describe the ideas of the Bronze Age that ultimately gave rise to the more familiar classical Greek mythology. Those texts mention some familiar names, such as Zeus, Poseidon and Athena, but those figures are not entirely in the roles they have in the later Greek pantheon. Zeus is not yet the ruler of the gods, while his brother Poseidon rules over earthquakes and the underworld. Other almost familiar deities appear under different names.

But we don't know what most of the symbols and motifs unearthed in the Mycenaean archeological sites mean or what role those symbols may have played in everyday life, religious rituals or other aspects of culture. "One problem is that we don't have any Minoan or Mycenaean writing that speaks of their religion or explains the importance of their symbols," Stocker said.

In a gold ring, two bulls face between sheaves of grain detailed enough to be recognized as barley. "It's an interesting scene of animal husbandry: cattle mixed with grain production. It's the basis of agriculture," Davis said.

The agate seal stone represents a detailed ritual scene that involves two spirits like lions called geniuses. UC Classics

A gold pendant suggests commercial links with Egypt; It carries an image of the Egyptian goddess Hathor, whose domains include motherhood and the protection of the dead. Later Greek culture drew parallels between Hathor and the Greek goddess Aphrodite, but it is not entirely clear what it meant to the Mycenaeans.

But one of the most interesting elements of the tombs is an agate seal stone, a type of carved gemstone popular in the Minoan civilization that flourished on the island of Crete at about the same time as the Mycenaean civilization on the continent. Archaeologists believe that people may have worn seal stones as amulets. This represents two spirits or geniuses like lions, standing on their hind legs and carrying offerings (a vase and an incense burner) to an altar. The altar itself has a sprout and a Minoan symbol that probably represents the horns of a sacrificed ox.

A 16-pointed star looms over the entire scene. The elaborate star shape is a rare symbol in Mycenaean artifacts, but it is shown in two artifacts in the same grave in Pylos: the agate seal stone and another gold and bronze item. Stocker, Davis and their colleagues are still unsure of what the symbol means or why it may have been associated with the grave's occupant, but they will spend the next two years in the field and in the laboratory trying to better understand the tombs and their contents.

The tap warrior

The pair of newly discovered tombs is located near another royal tomb, first excavated in 2015. It contained armor, weapons, gold jewelry and another agate seal stone with a detailed combat scene engraved on it. These warlike funerary objects, combined with an ivory plaque with an engraving of a tap, gave the occupant of the tomb the nickname "Griffin Warrior".

Based on the style of the grave and the nature of the things that led to the grave, Stocker, Davis and their colleagues say that the Griffin Warrior was probably a king who exercised military and religious authority, a predecessor of later Mycenaean kings like Nestor, which appears in the Greek epic poems The Iliad and The Odyssey. The two nearby graves may contain relatives or family members of the Griffin Warrior, perhaps direct family members or members of the same dynasty.