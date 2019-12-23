Two 76ers fans banned for a year following an incident with Isaiah Thomas

Loading...

On December 8, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry of North Philadelphia exchanged words with a fan as he returned to the visitors' locker room. After being heckled, Lowry yelled to the fan, "Come see me!"

In another incident, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had a fan removed from court for what he perceived to be rude comments.

"He was disrespectful," Mitchell told reporters after the December 2 game. "I like Philly. I think talking about garbage, I like it, [it's] part of the game. When you start talking about personal things, that's where things get out control … I won't repeat what [the fan said]. "

According to a 76ers spokesperson, this fan had slipped into these seats towards the end of the match and heckled Mitchell. The two previous incidents took into account the team's decision to issue a one-year ban for the two fans who offended Thomas, as well as to crack down on the subscription holder.

Thomas has interviewed NBA security about this and is waiting to hear the reaction of the league. Saturday evening, he expressed confidence that the league would understand his views.

"I don't know," replied Thomas when asked if he thought he would be suspended. "I know they're going to investigate, and I'm going to tell them the same thing. So if you're for the players, you're going to support me, because I haven't done anything disrespectful. I just need to look [the fan] in the eyes and let him know that you will never disrespect me. I'm not stupid. I'm not going to go to these stands and beat anyone. I have been higher than that. "

After a number of conflicts between players and fans last season, including a horrific outbreak between Russell Westbrook and a Utah Jazz fan and an incident in the NBA Finals between Lowry and a minority owner of the Golden The NBA State Warriors adopted a zero-tolerance policy for spectator behavior in October.

The Washington Post