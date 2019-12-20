Twitter warns of the Android app's security issue

Loading...

Twitter today started emailing Android users about a security issue that could "compromise" accounts. Fixed a few weeks ago, there is no "evidence that this has been abused", but the company encourages everyone to update.

A blog post titled "Twitter for Android Security Issue" this month describes how the vulnerability "could allow a bad actor to view non-public account information or manage your account." The latter may include sending tweets or direct messages, while information that could have been opened, including DM's, secure tweets, and location.

The problem was the & # 39; insertion of malicious code into limited storage areas of the Twitter app & # 39; due to what Twitter is a & # 39; complicated process & # 39; called. Twitter has informed us that today's problem is not related to the SDK problem that emerged at the end of November.

Twitter has no "evidence that malicious code has been placed in the app or that this vulnerability has been exploited," but the warning and extra caution is because it "cannot be entirely sure."

Users are advised to ensure that they have been updated to the latest version, although the Twitter Support account has clarified how the issue was resolved in Twitter for Android version 7.93.4 (released on November 4, 2019 for KitKat) and version 8.18 ( released on October 21, 2019 for Lollipop and newer). Most have probably already recovered from the problem.

We have taken steps to resolve this issue and notify people directly who could be exposed to this vulnerability, either through the Twitter app or by email with specific instructions to keep them safe. These instructions vary based on which versions of Android and Twitter are used by Android people. We recommend that people follow these instructions as quickly as possible.

