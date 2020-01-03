Twitter users are hotly debating which subway seat is best on the MTA

Loading...

New York was recently voted the most impolite city in these US states, according to a poll that was probably not scientific – but also probably not wrong – that infuriated the New Yorkers. So when a new meme appears, over which seats of the subway certain MTA trains sit best – namely those with the seats rolled around the car, as with trains B and D, in contrast to those on to which they are held exclusively by the sides – it inspired a hotbed of controversy, some of which became personal.

Trains B and D have five to choose from, three of which protrude to the side and two to the aisle. Are you a sociopath who prefers 4, also known as the one who gives you access to the window but also forces your seatmates to stand when you have to go? Or are you a reckless fool who walks with one in front of the door and opens up renegade thieves? Or are you a madman who likes this middle seat?

There has been a lot of debate, as you can imagine, especially on the Internet, but especially when it comes to New York City on the Internet. But like any meme that's worth its salt, it quickly evolved in numerous and crazy ways. Lateral thinkers soon practiced the same tactic on public transport in other cities.

Or places in other states.

Or your old past.

Or to another subway location.

One person even applied it to a far more combative locale than the New York subway system.

Some mourned the loss of Frasier, who was recently dropped by Netflix with friends.

Or how about a joke that jokes Garfield?

Your friend just bought the house from Jim Davis (the creator of Garfield). You invite them to intervene. Where are you sitting? pic.twitter.com/bIZJ6kiUm4

– Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) January 2, 2020

Or whatever that is.

And some used it to further curtail the billionaire and open-floor workspace enthusiast Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign.

