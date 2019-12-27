TV's latest toy will turn into an old hat faster than Warnie can repeat herself

Loading...

An example is the progressive reaffirmation of the interviewer-expert model, a dialogue between investigator and opinionator. It was a standard sports commentary until Kerry Packer started screaming on his screen: “ Why am I listening to someone who hasn't been captain of his country and didn't play 80 tests? & # 39; & # 39; Mr. Packer was right about a lot of things when it came to televising cricket, but not that one.

Englishman Alison Mitchell is a star on the Channel Seven commentator team.

Channel Seven has, in Alison Mitchell and Tim Lane, two of the best people to get interesting insights from the big names in cricket with whom they share the stand. Without them, Seven's cover could be in a dark, silent place. Mark Howard of Fox is also an excellent interviewer / commentator. Under Mr. Packer, none of this would have been allowed. I also admire the adaptability of former Fox players such as Isa Guha and Adam Gilchrist who play the role of interrogator, overturning outdated ideas about hierarchy and status. Those commentators who are simply unable to ask someone else's opinion – we know who they are – do not seem to be of higher status than narrower in spirit.

When it comes to telling us what we already knew, we're living in a golden age of data faking, and this week's new toy is the “ Smash Factor '' & # 39; 39, a device the size of a credit card stuck to a player's cricket bat to measure his speed, angle when hitting the ball, and “ quality '' & # 39; of hitting (which means how ideal the point of the bat is contact with the ball, albeit with today's bats if this contact is n & # 39; Anywhere in the greater Melbourne area, so it's pretty much been middled). The final data element is "power". Apparently 200 to 300 is the highest power possible, but like that has no unit of measure – “ Wade hit that ball with 250, um, poweries & # 39; & # 39 ; – the highest possible power could just as easily be zero point one, a million, or, to seduce the youngest fans, a billion billion gazillions of infinite googolplex. Ten times. One more.

All reviewers love their new toy as they should because it keeps them awake and salaried. The Smash factor has been presented so much, it's hard to imagine that large funds don't change hands by mention. This led to contortion of verbal comments when Matthew Wade struck with a Smash Factor buried under his New Balance bat sticker. New Balance doesn't have to be a paid advertiser, so television commentators have been shy and ABC when trying to describe the device's position on Wade's bat – “ it's under N and C and E & # 39; & # 39; – without saying the words "New Balance". (Note for TV channels: the opportunity here to smash something from the batmakers.)

The Smash Factor is a real treasure trove of obvious hemorrhage. He tells us that a shot was hit on the ground when the bat was at an acute angle, while a shot in the air was hit with a tilted bat. He tells us that a six was hit with more power than a push in the covers and that a peek behind the square leg used less power tricks than 39; a sharp shot. This tells us that the sweet spot is everywhere.

If the Smash Factor can't tell us what we already knew, then something in the data device must have missed – because we already knew. It reminds me a lot of the surf watch I had a few years ago, which confirmed that my fastest and longest waves were indeed my fastest and longest waves, except in case chip malfunction. For the record, my fastest and longest wave was 70 km / h and 3.2 km, when I accidentally turned on the watch on one beach and drove two suburbs on another beach, my data being recorded all along. Happy!

This being the cricket test, purists will eagerly await variations of the Smash factor such as the & # 39; Block Factor & # 39 ;, the & # 39; Stodge Factor & # 39 ;, the & # 39; Play and Miss Factor & # 39; and the & # 39; Absorbing Contest Factor & # 39; which could transform confirmation bias into its own salable format. In the end, I get the impression that the “ Smash factor '' & # 39; & # 39; will be as fascinating as any other data collection device, from your Fitbit to your Apple Watch to your GolfShot, a Christmas present that will look old on New Year's Day, simply because, as a Expanding the entertainment industry, its basic purpose is to make you forget that it is telling you what you already knew.

But let's go back to the match. I finally understand why the Boxing Day Test match is so popular in Australia, even more so than inside the CWM, which becomes an empty dystopian cavern on the third day. If you watch at home, you can catch up on the much needed sleep. You don't have to travel or line up. You only spill beer if it is yours. You don't lose anything. You can change your mind and watch The Simpsons. You can put it all on delay and speed through the boring bits. And the food here is so, so, so much better. But you already knew it. All we need is a device to measure it.