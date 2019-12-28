TV Technica 2019: These were our favorite shows and binges this year

Loading...

Warning: This story analyzes a handful of specific television moments in 2019. There are important spoilers for the last season of Game of Thrones. While we have done our best to avoid spoiling something too important, please note that this list includes specific references to The Mandalorian, The Good Place, The Orville, Barry, Fleabag, Counterpart, Mindhunter, The Santa Clarita Diet, Daybreak and Russian Doll, among others.

Is it possible to overcome the TV peak? If so, 2019 could have reached that goal. This year he saw the launch of two new streaming platforms in an already crowded market: Apple TV + and Disney +, along with so much original programming that it was easy for promising budding shows to simply get lost in the new content hose. Surely there will be some shaking and consolidation in the coming years, because the current explosive growth rate is probably unsustainable. But for now, let's delight in the glorious heterogeneous mix of quality shows, offered below in no particular order, that captured our heads and hearts this year.

Star cast shines in Star Trek: Discovery

The second season of Star Trek: Discovery is not perfect. The large amount of retconning around the original Star Trek series feels artificial sometimes, and certain romantic couples that the program desperately tries to sell have all the chemistry of a pile of wet sand.

But when Discovery shines, it's like a supernova against the night sky, and much of that light comes from the star cast. Michelle Yeoh's chewing scene as Georgiou is a delight to watch; Doug Jones challenges who knows how many layers of makeup and prostheses to make us feel all Saru's deep emotions; and Mary Wiseman continues to radiate infectious joy and enthusiasm as Tilly grows and matures as a character and leader.

However, the unexpected heart of the second season did not come from the main cast, but from an amazing neighborhood: Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). Before, Pike was best known for using a wheelchair without space age wheels and emitting a beep yes or no. Discovery does not change his final destiny, but instead takes an appropriate science fiction device and greatly develops Pike, making him a hero he chooses repeatedly, at a huge personal cost and with full understanding of the weight of those costs, Do the right thing.

Pike's bow is an outstanding example of Star Trek's most consistent and highest goal: set the tone from the captain's chair, make the leader fulfill the highest ideals of Starfleet even when doing so feels incredibly difficult and trust that the rest of the crew will rise The occasion.

—Kate Cox, technology policy reporter

Enter the end of the game in The Good Place

The Good Place has always kept us guessing, from the pilot episode in which Eleanor (Kristen Bell) realizes that she has been admitted to paradise by mistake, until the final harrowing of S3 that sets this fourth and final season. Much of S3 took place on Earth, where the Soul Squad – Eleanor, Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) – had one more chance to become better people on Earth.

It was a bold move by writers, although the first episodes were a bit dull. Earth is simply not as interesting as the surreal illogical madwoman of the brilliant conception of the spectacle of the afterlife. But S3 soon hit the mark. In the end, the reformed demon Michael (Ted Danson) convinced Judge Gen (Maya Rudolph) to repeat the original S1 experiment with four new humans, chosen by Bad Place. The Soul Squad would be available to help. But there is always a trap when Bad Place gets involved, and this was particularly heartbreaking for fans of the Eleanor-Chidi soul mate coupling. Chidi restarted along with everything else, which eliminated his memories of Eleanor.

S4 brought everyone back to the next life, with all the cheesy puns and the absurd comic that comes with that dumb eternal kingdom. (A Pictionary game in which images come to life ends in chaos, thanks to a terrifying mutation produced by Chidi's crude drawing of a horse.) Eleanor now directs Good Place, with four new test subjects: John (Brandon Scott Jones), a former gossip columnist who wrote nasty things about Tahani on Earth; the male chauvinist super douche Brent (Benjamin Koldyke); Chidi's Australian neuroscientist loves S3's interest, Simone (Kirby Howell-Baptiste); and Chidi himself (a replacement for Linda, who turned out to be a demon in disguise). There are twists and double crosses and bold rescues, which end with Judge Gen concluding at the end of the middle of the season that, yes, the point system beyond is defective. But his solution is to eliminate all humans from existence on a restart to start over, not the result the Soul Squad expected.

The writing is still so fresh and the philosophical rumination still so sharp and ingenious, one might be tempted to keep the show as long as possible. But I think it's a good decision to conclude after four seasons of solid gold. Will Judge Gen yield to his decision to restart the human experiment and give the Soul Squad the opportunity to redesign the afterlife? Will there be a happy forever for Eleanor and Chidi? Will Jason's beloved Jacksonville Jaguars ever win a championship without Blake Bortles? Anyone can guess how things will end for this always surprising and stimulating series.

—Jennifer Ouellette, lead writer