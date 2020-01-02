TV Guide – You can preview Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

If you're looking forward to watching Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector early, you're in luck. The next NBC criminal drama series won't be officially presented until Friday, January 10, but the pilot is currently available to air on Hulu and NBC.com before the premiere.

The series, based on Jeffrey Deaver's novel, The Bone Collector, stars Russell Hornsby as Lincoln Rhyme, a former forensic criminologist who was paralyzed by a work accident. But when the other titular character – the sadistic serial killer known as the Bone Collector (Brian F. O & # 39; Byrne) – reappears after a long hiatus, Rhyme comes out of retirement to find him. Rhyme will have a little help along the way from his former partner, Det. Rick Sellitto (Michael Imperioli) and Det. Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel), novice detective who becomes Rhyme's resource person in the department.

Cinema fans may remember that the same book was already adapted as a 1999 film The Bone Collector with Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector first episode is currently available for streaming on Hulu and NBC.com. The series officially debuts on NBC on Friday January 10 at 8/7.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

