TV Guide – Wendie Malick and Marilu Henner cast a major shadow in this Bob Hearts Abishola Sneak Peek – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

The legends of television Wendie Malick and Marilu Henner are presented on the first Bob Hearts Abishola 2020, playing two snooty, stuck in wide lying in a snooty country club where Dottie (Christine Ebersole) – mother of Bob – behind. The n & # 39; s not quite a happy social visit: although Jen (Malick) and Trish (Henner) wearing smiles on their faces when they come to honor Dottie, they certainly their out knives, especially since Dottie is that with the aunt Abishola Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley). In "There's my Nigerians' poor Dottie is in crisis, and Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) begin to do that & # 39; they can for & # 39; help boost morale.

Check out your new favorite show: watch this now!

Part of this plan includes the & # 39; enlistment aunt Olu and & # 39; Uncle Tunde, and they accompany Dottie at the country club. Of course, there n & # 39; are not many people at the club Dottie like themselves – a fact that Jen and Trish are too happy to delight with Dottie, using veiled insults. As you can see in the clip, when Jen and Trish come to deploy the welcome wagon, everyone learns faster than the car it carries a lot of & # 39; shadow.

Marilu Henner, Barry Shabaka Henley, Wendie Malick, Shola Adewusi, Christine Ebersole, Bob Hearts Abishola "data-image-credit =" CBS "data-image-alt-text =" 200103-bob-hearts-abishola.Marilu Henner, Barry Shabaka Henley, Wendie Malick, Shola Adewusi, Christine Ebersole, Bob Hearts Abishola "data-image-credit-url =" "data-image-target-url =" "data-image-title =" Marilu Henner, Barry Shabaka Henley, Wendie Malick, Shola Adewusi, Christine Ebersole, Bob Hearts Abishola "data-image-filename =" 200103-bob-hearts-abishola.jpg "data-image-date-created =" 2020/01/03 "data-image-crop = "" data-image-crop-gravity = "" data-image aspect ratio = "" data-image-height = "1380" data-image-width = "2070" data-image-do-not-crop = "" data-image-do-not-resize = "" data-image watermark = "" data-lightbox = "">

Bob Hearts Abishola returns Monday, January 6 at 8:30 am and 7:30

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other Links TVGuide.com Bob (Hearts) AbisholaChuck LorreBilly GardellFolake OlowofoyekuWendie MalickMarilu Henner