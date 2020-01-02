TV Guide – The Mandalorian: Everything We Know About Season 2 – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

The Disney + The Mandalorian series closed its exciting first season of eight episodes, revealing not only the real name of Mando (Pedro Pascal) (Din Djarin) but also his face (yes, our intrepid hero was unmasked after being seriously injured !). It has also been confirmed that he was saved as a child by blue-armored Mandalorians (who are not a race!) After the death of his parents. He was raised as one of their own.

In "Chapter 8", directed by Taika Waititi, Din faced the dangerous and fearsome Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his army of stormtroopers with the help of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Carga (Carl Weathers), the assassin-turned nurse-droid IG-11 (Waititi) and, above all, The Child, known to fans as Baby Yoda, who came with powerful help at the same time that Din and the & # 39; team needed him the most.

By the end of the episode, Din and Baby Yoda were apparently safe and gone on new adventures. It was an exciting ending to a somewhat curvy first season, but we are already fighting for season 2. Here's all we know about it so far.

It is coming in the fall of 2020. Disney + renewed the Star Wars series live even before the first season – creator Jon Favreau revealed several months before the premiere of the show he was already writing season 2 – but on December 27, the day of the end of season 1, Favreau revealed on Twitter that we will have to wait until next fall to see what happens next.

The message also came with a look at a model of a pig-like creature, the green-skinned Gamorrean, who appeared in Return of the Jedi and who will likely play a role in Season 2.

While this is certainly a disappointment, it also means that fall 2020 will be filled with big Disney + TV shows, as Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is also expected to be released at that time.

He will focus on Baby Yoda and where he comes from. Halfway through the finale, The Armorer (Emily Swallow) revealed to Din (or should we still call him Mando?) That he should take on the role of father figure for Baby Yoda and train him , just like he was trained by the Mandalorians who found him all these years, until he found the sort of adorable little guy or that he became major. At the end of the episode, Din refused Greef Carga's offer to join the bounty hunter guild and revealed that he was going to try to figure out where Baby Yoda came from, thus creating a season which we hope would light up a species we know very little about so far.

Moff Gideon will be back. Although Din believed he had destroyed Gideon when his TIE fighter crashed, the end of the episode revealed that he had actually survived. And that's not all, he has in his possession a black blade lightsaber, known as the Darksaber, which was built by Tarre Vizsla, a Mandalorian and a Jedi. It is not known how he came to have the Darksaber, but I hope we will find out in Season 2.

The new season is already running. In November 2019, Favreau posted a photo on Instagram of the filming of the new season. Unfortunately, the photograph, which is captioned "Season's Greetings #TheMandalorian 2", reveals nothing but a familiar helmet, but it's a start!

Greetings from the whole season #TheMandalorian 2

A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on November 13, 2019 at 1:23 p.m. PST

