TV Guide – The list of Barack Obama's favorite TV shows in 2019 will make you say “ the same thing '' – Entertainment – Austin 360

Thank you Obama! Gift holidays may be over, but it's still a very special time of year as former President Barack Obama shares his annual lists of favorite entertainment entries. On Sunday, Obama revealed his picks for the best movies and TV series of the year, and it looks like even POTUS 44 couldn't resist the allure of Hot Priest.

Obama's list includes three TV series of the year that he "considered as powerful as the movies" (an interesting qualification, of course): the second season of Amazon Prime's Fleabag, Unbelievable of Netflix and Watchmen of HBO.

Then my favorite movies and TV shows from 2019. Of course there is also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, which was recently selected for an Oscar. Here is the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Like his choices for favorite movies and books of the year, even this brief list of television gems reflects Obama's dependable taste for offers that are intellectually, emotionally or socially important.

Amazing was a powerful presentation of the true story of a woman whose rape report was convicted until two detectives discovered the horrible truth of her allegation, while Watchmen managed to incorporate many intelligent comments on race and culture into its architecture. So it is only fitting that Obama could have enjoyed it as much as all of us. And while Fleabag Season 2 may not have tackled as many difficult subjects as his contemporaries here, it was still an undeniably fun journey in the series. Plus, Obama's appreciation for it sounds a bit like a fourth wink in itself when you remember this scene from season 1.

This time, Fleabag got caught masturbating in front of Obama … pic.twitter.com/JeQSJgrQWr

– BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) January 1, 2019

Fleabag Season 2 is available on Amazon Prime, while Amazing is available on Netflix and Watchmen can be seen on HBO.

