TV Guide – Killing Eve Gets Early Renewal For Season 4 – Entertainment – Austin 360

Jan 3, 2020 at 11:06 AM

Killing Eve stays alive. The thriller series created by Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been renewed for a fourth season, months before the premiere of the third season this spring, BBC America announced Friday. "How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? He won a grand prize in every major show and is the fastest growing show on American television in six years," said AMC. Networks Entertainment and AMC Studios President Sarah Barnett in a statement.

The fourth season will continue the show's tradition of passing the torch to a new female showrunner each season – from Waller-Bridge in season 1, to Emerald Fennell in season 2, to Suzanne Heathcote in season 3, and to a writer still to be determined in the fourth.

Killing Eve stars as Sandra Oh as E5 Polastri agent for MI5 and Jodie Comer, winner of best actress Emmy, and assassin Villanelle, a duo who finds themselves caught up in an obsessive chase of cat and cat. mouse. Season 3 adds Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani and Gemma Whelan to the cast, among others.

Killing Eve Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Hulu. Season 3 will air on BBC America this spring.

