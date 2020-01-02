TV Guide – How well do you remember the biggest TV moments of the decade? – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

There is so much television in a single week (or even a single night!) That watching back on the best television of all this decade might seem overwhelming – that is, if much of the programming aired over the past 10 years weren't so good! But luckily, as we moved from the golden age to cutting edge television, viewers have had so many great series that it's exciting, not intimidating, to pick up on everything that has made the past 10 years of television so memorable. But now we want to know: What do you really remember?

In order to test your knowledge of the greatest moments and television programs of the 2010s, TV Guide has created three quizzes (classified as easy, medium and difficult). You can either take them all, see how you fare when the difficulty levels increase, or you can skip to the quiz that feels your speed the most. Whichever way you take them, get ready to rack your brains to remind yourself of how some of the most memorable moments from the last decade of television have unfolded. Good luck. You will need it.

Best Television of the Decade: The Shows, Times and Trends That Defined the 2010s

Difficulty level: easy

Let's just start, with our first quiz showcasing some of the easiest questions covering the big TV moments of the past 10 years, including those on The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, The Bachelorette and Scandal – you know, the shows that people were talking so much that you might know the answers to the questions even if you've never watched an episode.

If you found our quiz easy to be child's play or if you just wanted to go ahead to challenge yourself a little more, you can check out this slightly more difficult quiz, putting featuring head scratchers on Atlanta, The Good Wife, Vanderpump Rules, and even the missing but never forgotten E! Pretty Wild reality show. If you've watched the shows included in this quiz, it'll probably be pretty easy to skip. But if you don't … well, you might have some stumbling blocks to come.

And now the most difficult quiz of all. This quiz is not for the faint of heart. It includes questions designed to discover the limits of your memory with anecdotes on Justified, Penny Dreadful, Parks and Recreation, The Vampire Diaries, Power and many other shows that have taken us through this decade. Even die-hard fans of these series could find themselves stumbling on some of the questions, so see if you have what it takes to pass our most intense TV quiz of the 2010s!

