TV Guide – Grace and Frankie Season 6 trailer sends ladies to shark tank – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

Grace (Jane Fonda) and the next shot of Frankie (Lily Tomlin) take them to Shark Tank. Netflix released the first trailer for season 6 of Grace and Frankie on Thursday, and it is teasing big changes for everyone – and even bigger investment opportunities.

Grace and Frankie Season 6, which airs Jan. 15 on Netflix, resumes after the shocking revelation of Grace's marriage to Nick (Peter Gallagher), which Frankie is clearly dealing with. "I am terrified that my best friend has made a huge mistake," she says. But nothing brings people like Shark Tank together, and when Grace finds herself standing stronger than before, Frankie is ready with a great new idea.

"Since you and I have become you and I, we've been making a lot of crazy …", says Grace in the trailer. "But we have always done it together."

Grace won't be the only one taking care of health issues this season; the trailer also teases that Sol (Sam Waterston) goes under the knife, prompting Frankie to invite himself into the house to help him.

Grace and Frankie Season 6 First Glance Photos

In addition to Fonda, Tomlin and Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry will all return for the 13-episode season. Gallagher, Peter Cambor and Ernie Hudson will also resume their roles, and Mary Steenburgen, Michael McKean and Engelbert Humperdinck are starring.

In September, Netflix revealed that Grace and Frankie are set to end after their seventh season, which will include 16 episodes. At the time of signing, the comedy will be the longest-running Netflix show of all time.

Grace and Frankie Season 6 will air on Wednesday January 15 on Netflix.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie "data-image-credit =" Ali Goldstein / Netflix "data-image-alt-text =" Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie "data-image-credit-url =" "data-image-target-url =" "data-image-title =" ‹Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie" data-image-filename = "grace-frankie-8-news.jpg" data-image- date-created = "2019/12/10" data-image-crop = "" data-image-crop-gravity = "" data-image-aspect-ratio = "" data-image-height = "1380" data- image-width = "2070" data-image-do-not-crop = "" data-image-do-not-resize = "" data-image-watermark = "" data-lightbox = "">

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other TVGuide.com links Grace and FrankieJane FondaLily TomlinMartin SheenSam Waterston