TV Guide – Follow Peter's cast of The Bachelor season on Instagram – Entertainment – Austin 360

True Bachelor fans know that the show is only a small percentage of the Bachelor experience. The real show is on Instagram, where the characters we meet on ABC become real people. And now, with Peter Weber's season on us, we are introduced to a whole new generation of budding influencers to follow. Here are the Instagram accounts of the candidates for Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Who will be the first candidate to reach a million followers? What problematic messages will come back to haunt them? Who will get into an impenetrable feud with someone else in the series that Reddit detectives will try to rebuild into leads that will make you say "I don't know how they have the time or the energy for that, but God bless you. "

Follow now, so you can be in the loop later.

Peter Weber See this post on Instagram

Turbulence can be fun

A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) December 30, 2019 at 9:34 PST

Age: 28

Hometown: Westlake Village, California

Instagram: @pilot_pete

Alayah Benavidez See this post on Instagram

I may be smiling, but I'm so sad to have only TWO WEEKS like Miss Texas USA 2019. Where has this year gone? Don't forget to buy your Miss Texas USA 2020 tickets to be crowned on September 1 on misstexasusa.com #AlayahNicole #MissTexasUSA #Roadtomisstexasusa #thecrystalgroup

A post shared by Alayah Benavidez (@alayahbenavidez) on August 18, 2019 at 7:54 am PDT

Age: 24

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Instagram: @alayahbenavidez

Alexa Caves See this post on Instagram

my favorite part of the night is honestly getting ready 🥂

A post shared by Alexa Caves (@alexaraecaves) on December 31, 2019 at 6:49 p.m. PST

Age: 27

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Instagram: @alexaraecaves

Avonlea Elkins See this post on Instagram

I don't always run, but when I do it is because I have eaten too many holiday desserts … too, I take frequent breaks 😬 🍰 "@boldlybeige & # 39; – @styledbycohen

A post shared by AVONLEA (@ a.v.o.n.l.e.a) on December 27, 2019 at 6:11 p.m. PST

Age: 27

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

Instagram: @ a.v.o.n.l.e.a

Courtney Perry See this post on Instagram

"I know it's just rock & roll, but I like it" 🤟🏻

A post shared by Courtney Perry (@_courtneyperry_) on August 31, 2019 at 10.52 am PDT

Age: 26

Birthplace: Venice, FL

Instagram: @_courtneyperry_

Deandra Kanu See this post on Instagram

Santa's baby ️

A post shared by Deandra Kanu (@deandrakanu) on December 20, 2019 at 4:43 p.m. PST

Age: 23

Hometown: Plano, TX

Instagram: @deandrakanu

Eunice Cho See this article on Instagram

Pinch me, my life is like a dream ️️. . . . . . . A year ago, I changed careers and moved to Chicago. My relocation and my career change have allowed me to grow exponentially and experience some of my greatest moments in life. It is amazing what can happen when you put all your faith in God. I don't deserve his grace and it excites me to know that this is just the beginning.

A post shared by eunice cho (@euniceashlee) December 23, 2019 at 3:05 p.m. PST

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Instagram: @euniceashlee

Hannah Ann Sluss See this post on Instagram

🖤 ​​& # 39;

A post shared by Hannah Ann (@hannahann_sluss) December 3, 2019 at 6:09 p.m. PST

Age: 23

Birthplace: Knoxville, TN

Instagram: @hannahann_sluss

Jade Gilliland See this post on Instagram

Not at home🌲 ": @ronnieharrisfilms

A post shared by Jade Gilliland (@ jade.gilliland) September 5, 2019 at 19:26 PDT

Age: 26

Birthplace: Mesa, AZ

Instagram: @ jade.gilliland

Jasmine Nguyen See this post on Instagram

best day

A post shared by Jasmine Nguyen (@__jasminenguyen) on July 24, 2019 at 5:46 p.m. PDT

Age: 25

Hometown: Houston, TX

Instagram: @__jasminenguyen

Jenna Serrano See this post on Instagram

Who doesn't love a cowgirl?

A post shared by Jenna Serrano (@jennafromtheblockk_) on November 18, 2019 at 6:50 p.m. PST

Age: 22

Birthplace: New Lenox, IL

Instagram: @jennafromtheblockk_

Katrina Badowski See this post on Instagram

Culture of consent

A post shared by Katrina Badowski (@kbadowski) on January 2, 2020 at 10:46 am PST

Age: 28

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Instagram: @kbadowski

Kelley Flanagan See this post on Instagram

Winter ️ vibes 🥰

A post shared by Kelley Flanagan (@kelleyflanagan) December 17, 2019 at 8:46 am PST

Age: 27

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Instagram: @kelleyflanagan

Kelsey Weier See this post on Instagram

New year, new start, new clothes.

A post shared by kelsey_weier (@kelsey_weier) December 27, 2019 at 2:21 p.m. PST

Age: 28

Birthplace: Des Moines, IA

Instagram: @kelsey_weier

Kiarra Norman See this post on Instagram

first time in Vegas?

A post shared by KIARRA NORMAN (@kiarranorman) on August 14, 2019 at 12:55 p.m. PDT

Age: 23

Hometown: Kennesaw, GA

Instagram: @kiarranorman

Kylie Ramos See this post on Instagram

Yesterday spent entirely on recovery mode … 2020 amirite?

A post shared by Kylie Ramos (@kylieramos) January 2, 2020 at 7:48 am PST

Age: 26

Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Instagram: @kylieramos

Lauren Jones See this post on Instagram

Growth and glow were real this year. So excited for what 2020 has in store for us. I have a feeling it will be magical The premiere of @bachelorabc is in less than a week! 🌹. . . #nyeoutfit # nye2020 #nymodel #prettylittlething #lablogger #prettylittlethingdress #prettylittlethinginfluencers #nyblogger #nybloggers #thebachelor #bachelorabc #browngirls #browngirlbloggers #browngirlblogger

A post shared by LAUREN AMANDA JONES (@itslaurenamanda) on December 31, 2019 at 8:22 am PST

Age: 26

Hometown: Glendale, California

Instagram: @itslaurenamanda

Lexi Buchanan See this post on Instagram

26 🤯

A post shared by Lexi Buchanan (@lexireeed) on June 9, 2019 at 10:33 a.m. PDT

Age: 26

Hometown: New York, NY

Instagram: @lexireeed

Madison Prewett See this post on Instagram

MOOD bc Lion King Hour

A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew) on July 18, 2019 at 5:13 p.m. PDT

Age: 23

Home City: Auburn, AL

Instagram: @madiprew

Maurissa Gunn See this post on Instagram

Home Corps

A post shared by Miss Riss (@maurissagunn) December 20, 2019 at 6:35 p.m. PST

Age: 23

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Instagram: @maurissagunn

Megan Hops See this post on Instagram

Guess who is baaack! xx ps i am still obsessed with these hoops from my dear friend @hayleycarling go check out his website for all the cute finds & # 39; & # 39; ️

A post shared by Megan Jeanne (@flywithmegan_) on November 20, 2019 at 5:44 p.m. PST

Age: 26

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Instagram: @flywithmegan_

Mykenna Dorn See this post on Instagram

* Back to that time @ pilot.alexis took me on his plane to see these crazy views of BEAUTIFUL British Columbia * 🇨 …… Since the secret is finally out, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who reached out. I have read every DM, text message, comment and I cannot thank you enough for all the love and support so far. If you know me well, you will know that it is no secret that this opportunity to find love on #TheBachelor is something that I think would work for me. I am a hopeless romantic and I am really looking for my person. The nerves are really waiting for him to go. Putting myself out there so that the world can judge and criticize is not easy. I know there will be hatred but in the end it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life! So buckle up and get ready for takeoff as this crazy Canadian is about to embark on the craziest trip of her life!

A post shared by Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) December 18, 2019 at 3:27 p.m. PST

Age: 22

Home City: Langley, BC, Canada

Instagram: @mykennajean

Natasha Parker See this post on Instagram

The bear is life … kiss it ️ #mondayvibes #allredeverything

A post shared by Natasha Parker (@natashajp) December 16, 2019 at 4:09 am PST

Age: 31

Hometown: New York, NY

Instagram: @natashajp

Payton Moran See this post on Instagram

for a minute

A post shared by Payton Moran (@paytonmoran) on August 14, 2018 at 4:42 p.m. PDT

Age: 23

Hometown: Wellesley, MA

Instagram: @paytonmoran

Sarah Coffin See this post on Instagram

found a warm place 😏

A post shared by Sarah Coffin (@ sarah.coffin) December 18, 2019 at 6:33 am PST

Age: 24

Birthplace: Knoxville, TN

Instagram: @ sarah.coffin

Savannah Mullins See this post on Instagram

Are you waiting for Santa to check Instagram ?! # Naughtylist

A post shared by Savannah Mullins (@savannahmullins) December 21, 2019 at 10:35 am PST

Age: 27

Hometown: Houston, TX

Instagram: @savannahmullins

Shiann Lewis See this post on Instagram

How to live your best life 101: 1) get a good tan 2) have a mimosa in your hand 🥂

A post shared by Shiann Lewis (@shiannjanay) on May 12, 2019 at 3:49 p.m. PDT

Age: 27

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Instagram: @shiannjanay

Sydney Hightower See this post on Instagram

After training, good lighting, Agua in a box … deserves a photo "😘 …..

A post shared by SydneyNicole (@sydneynicolehigh) September 12, 2019 at 10:21 am PDT

Age: 24

Home City: Birmingham, AL

Instagram: @sydneynicolehigh

Tammy Ly See this post on Instagram

Note to yourself: Buy 4 dozen roses and stop raising calves

A post shared by Tammy Kay Ly (@tammykayly) November 30, 2019 at 9:55 am PST

Age: 24

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

Instagram: @tammykayly

Victoria Fuller See this post on Instagram

2020 🌟 I have a good impression of you. -feel beyond blessed! and so grateful for the new experiences, the places that I have been able to see, but especially for the friends that I have won. Life is so beautiful .. Happy New Year everyone #imnotcryingyouare ": @ricomarcelophotography

A post shared by Victoria Fuller (@vlfuller) on January 2, 2020 at 1:48 pm PST

Age: 25

Home City: Virginia Beach, VA

Instagram: @vlfuller

Victoria Paul See this post on Instagram

I've always been afraid of flying – ready or not, the baccalaureate is ready for a scary takeoff … ️🌹

A post shared by VICTORIA PAUL (@victorianpaul) December 16, 2019 at 19:52 PST

Age: 27

Hometown: Alexandria, LA

Instagram: @victorianpaul

The Bachelor will be presented on Monday January 6 at 8/7 on ABC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

