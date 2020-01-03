TV Guide – Everything We Know About Outlander Season 5 – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

It's official: the wait between Outlander Season 4 and Season 5 will be the second longest Droughtlander that fans have faced in the series (the wait between Season 2 and Season 3 was longer 30 days long).

The last time we saw the Frasers, Jamie (Sam Heughan) received orders from the governor to hunt down Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) for his acts of treason against the crown. Jamie has sworn allegiance to the British in order to obtain the land that Claire and she (Caitriona Balfe) needed to start their new life, but as the colonies approach the American Revolution, will this oath stand? Knowing Jamie, there is no chance of that.

It was a happier ending for Bree (Sophie Skelton); she reunited with Roger (Richard Rankin), and he agreed to stay in the past and help him raise his son, whether Roger or Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers).

Will the Fraser clan finally find some peace in the Americas in season 5? That remains to be seen, but here's everything we know about the next chapter in their adventure so far.

Season 5 premiere in February. Outlander returns for its fifth season Sunday February 16 at 8/7 on Starz.

History always follows the series of books. The new season is based on the fifth book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series, The Fiery Cross. Spoilers for those who wish are available here.

We got a lot of footage from the new season. In January, Starz released the first full trailer for season 5 above. It is full of tender moments between Jamie and Claire, even if the American Revolution is at their doorstep.

Previously, a one-minute teaser for the new season had been unveiled at the New York Comic Con in October; the teaser sees Claire pledging to keep her family safe, "time, history, space, damn it". And the first live sequence of Season 5, which started in August, showed stoic Jamie and Claire at Fraser's Ridge as Claire announced "It's about time."

A happy photo of Jamie and Claire was also posted. Despite the impending revolution, Jamie and Claire looked very happy and grouped together in the first photo of the season, which Starz posted in April.

Your first photo of season 5 is here, clan! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/AhqX43RpHQ

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 16, 2019

Bree and Roger look good. After the photo of Jamie and Claire, Starz published the first image of Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), as well as of baby Jem. In the photo, the adorable family seems to be enjoying some fresh air at Fraser's Ridge before the start of the Revolution. If anyone deserves a break, these are the two. Check it out.

It's going to be sexier. Executive producer Maril Davis teased reporters in early 2019 that the writers were hoping to bring the romance back to Outlander after the Season 4 adventure left Jamie and Claire little room to have private moments alone. "I expect a return, I hope, to this (intimacy) next season," said Davis. "Each season has its different scenarios and where we go. We can't always recreate the first season, which was very special. It just has to be in history and feel like its organic. It's something thing we're working on and the actors are working on. It's a collaboration. "

Diana Gabaldon writes an episode: the author of the Outlander book series revealed on Twitter in October that she is writing the eleventh episode of season 5. It will be the second episode of the show that Gabaldon wrote; she also wrote season 2, episode 11. The author also leaked on Twitter that 11 is her lucky number.

What, you mean ….. drumroll …. like Ep 511? "

Why, yes … I think I managed to do it, now you mention it … 😜 https://t.co/rSdlmDO9br

– Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) October 7, 2019

There will be new faces and a familiar. In November, Starz announced three additional cast members for season 5. Paul Gorman will play twins Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley, Aaron Beardsley's contract servants who become tenants at Fraser's Ridge in the novel. Bronlyn James, a Harlots alumnus, will play Fanny Beardsley, the abused wife of Aaron Beardsley. Finally, Chris Donald will return as the owner of the Philip Wylie plantation.

Stand for all in the new key art: Jamie and Claire are fierce in the key art of season 5, which declares "Stand for All" as the slogan of the season. It seems that this couple is definitely ready for the revolution.

See this post on Instagram

We're excited to unveil the official art for #Outlander's Season 5, and we're just getting started. Connect to @goodmorningamerica tomorrow from 8:00 am to 9:00 am E / P to be among the first to see the official trailer.

A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PST

Outlander returns Sunday February 16 at 8/7 on Starz.

