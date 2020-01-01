TV Guide – Disney Plus Unveils Its First New Lizzie McGuire Video In 2020: Preview – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

"Hi, it's me," said Lizzie McGuire of Hilary Duff in a preview of what will happen to Disney + in 2020. Kicking off the new year on a positive note, Disney unveiled a preview of exciting shows and movies for the streaming platform in 2020, including Toy Story 4 and season 2 of The Baby Yoda Show The Mandalorian. Most importantly, the video offered the first official footage of Lizzie McGuire's next awakening.

In the blink of an eye and you missed it, Lizzie, wearing a gorgeous canary-yellow blazer, appears breathless at the window of a car to pronounce these three words. It is as if it is reintroducing itself in the world, which it is in a way. It's been over 15 years since the movie The Lizzie McGuire started, which served as the series finale (although a handful of new episodes continued to air after that). She has grown since then. The coming revival will resume with Lizzie as she reaches an important milestone: her 30th birthday.

Everything We Know About Lizzie McGuire's Renewal

She might have her dream job, a great boyfriend, and an amazing apartment in Brooklyn, but her life is far from perfect. While Lizzie struggles to be a millennial adult in the Big Apple, she will rely on her friends and family to help her through these difficult battles. Original cast members Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas are all ready to return.

See Lizzie in action in the video above. The premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

