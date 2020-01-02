TV Guide – Director Jon M. Chu Presents Rose Tico Series for Disney + After the Rise of Skywalker Backlash – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker was met with poor reviews and significant reactions to his treatment of Rose Tico by Kelly Marie Tran. The character was featured in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and marked the first major role for a woman of color in the Star Wars movies. However, in The Rise of Skywalker, his screen time was very limited, and fans posted their grievances on social media, pushing hashtags like #RoseTicoDeservedBetter and #JusticeForRose.

One of those people was director Jon M. Chu, who went so far as to offer his services for a standalone Rose Tico series for Disney +. On Twitter, Chu wrote: "Okay, Disney +. Put me in a coach. Let's make this series happen."

Ok @disneyplus. Put me in a coach. Let's make this series happen. #RoseTicoDeservedBetter @starwars

– Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) December 27, 2019

Chu, who had previously directed films like G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Crazy Rich Asians, was not the only one to call the streaming service to give Rose Tico her due on screen. Before her tweet, the idea of ​​a Rose Tico-centered show was raised by several fans who thought it deserved a more satisfying ending than what The Rise of Skywalker had to offer.

Disney, the solution is simple:

Give Rose Tico her own Disney + show. Eight episodes. New adventure. Love interest. The story has grown.

From the perspective Star Wars needs: the working class person who wins by saving what we love. pic.twitter.com/735snv3p2X

– Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) December 26, 2019

I think of all the characters in the sequel trilogy, Rose Tico deserves a second life on Disney +. The Last Jedi did so much good on his character that a subset of fans raged, so The Rise of Skywalker, in response, kept him from contributing at all. #RoseTicoDeservedBetter

– Ant 🎄🎄🎄Gremlins is a Christmas movie (@AGramuglia) December 26, 2019

ROSE TICO (Disney + 2021 series)

After leaving ungrateful resistance behind her, Rose Tico sets out on a personal journey to free each slave in the galaxy with sass, blasters and space horses. #RoseTicoDeservedBetter pic.twitter.com/uHpyLdJaBZ

– Rob (@RobCabrera) December 26, 2019

The Mandalorian: Everything We Know About Season 2

According to Slate's research, Rose Tico de Tran only appeared in The Rise of Skywalker for 1 minute and 16 seconds of her 2 hours and 22 minutes, which was a sharp decrease from 10 minutes and 53 seconds. that she had in The Last Jedi & # 39; s 2 hour and 32 minutes of operation.

Fans were furious at what role reduction meant for the character's story in The Rise of Skywalker – or his absence.

rose tico deserved to be a main character. she deserved to lead the fight against those who ruined her childhood. she deserved to avenge her sister. she deserved to be recognized for her dedication to resistance. pic.twitter.com/ETwwNFPnNk

– emma ia (@forcepiIots) December 20, 2019

gave one of the most powerful lines in the whole saga just to be sidelined in the latest movie #RoseTicoDeservedBetter pic.twitter.com/29D26BBgrQ

– 𝐚𝐫 (@vibeswithreylo) December 26, 2019

FIFTEEN LINES. Rose Tico got fifteen lines in The Rise of Skywalker. She deserved better than that. Kelly Marie Tran deserved better than that after what the trolls on social networks subjected her to. It is inadmissible. #JusticeForRose #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/ACwOFlZ9CM

– Stephen Tinsel … 🌟🎄🎁 "" 🕯️️️ & # 39; 🏳️🌈 (@StephenTissell) December 22, 2019

Many fans shared their concerns that limiting the presence of Rose Tico in The Rise of Skywalker was possibly linked to the intense harassment that Tran had received online after his appearance in The Last Jedi – in 2018, Tran deleted her social media page after being bullied online by trolls, who attacked her with malicious comments about her race and gender. Tran then wrote an editorial for the New York Times about the decision, writing: "Their words reinforced a narrative that I had heard all my life: that I was" other ", that I was not did not belong, that I was not well enough, simply because I was not like them. "

they really made rose tico and kelly marie tran so dirty in tros. I can't believe that a huge movie franchise was bullied by trolls on the Internet and that it could have passed it on to them.

– layla (@ratphoria) December 23, 2019

In addition to trying to "nah nevermind" everything from TLJ, @jjabrams owes a huge apology to Kelly Marie Tran. Giving in to the worst trolls on the Internet and erasing Rose Tico is absolutely shameful. #Star Wars

– doubled2520 (@ doubled2520) December 22, 2019

The idea that a standalone Rose Tico series is well suited to the original Disney + content plans is not without precedent, of course. Disney + recently aired the first season of its highly successful new Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and the service will also soon introduce a Rogue One prequel series and an Obi-Wan-centric series, both featuring the original Star Wars. film actors resuming their roles.

Disney + did not immediately respond to TV Guide's request for comment.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

