TV Guide – Costume star Sarah Rafferty heads to Gray & # 39; s Anatomy – Entertainment – Austin 360

Tuesday

Dec 31, 2019, 9:39 a.m.

Sarah Rafferty exchanges her iconic pencil skirts for a set of scrubs. According to TV Line, the former Suits is heading to Gray & # 39; s Anatomy for a multi-episode arc in January.

Rafferty will play Suzanne, a woman who comes to Gray Sloan for a routine exam but begins to develop complicated symptoms that will put Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) to the test. The arc starts on Thursday January 30, just one week after Gray returns from his winter break.

The arc marks Rafferty's first television appearance since costume packaging in 2019. She played Donna Paulsen, the firm's Oracle secretary who became chief financial officer, for nine seasons in American drama. Rafferty will arrive on Gray & # 39; s as hospital staff are confronted with fallout from the events of the fall finale, in which a car fell on Joe & # 39; s, the meeting place local across from Gray Sloan.

Gray & # 39; s Anatomy returns on Thursday January 23 at 9 / 8c on ABC.

